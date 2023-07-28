A group of criminals robbed a KwaZulu-Natal church while the pastor was preaching

The entire incident was caught on camera and live-streamed to South Africa and India

South Africans have shared varied opinions about the robbery, but some were happy the criminal left his fingerprints behind for the police

DURBAN - Criminals in South Africa truly know no bounds. A group of brazen criminals armed with guns entered a church with the intention to steal.

KZN pastor and his congregants were robbed by five armed men. Images: Reaction Unit SA/Facebook

Church armed robbery caught on camera

In a video shared online, a criminal casually walked into a church while the pastor was giving a sermon during a live stream and robbed the preacher while he stood at the pulpit.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA)'s spokesperson, Prem Balram, said the incident occurred at a church on Spring Road in Tea Estate, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday night, 27 July.

The thug walked into the church dressed in a green jacket and black jeans. He held a gun which immediately caught the preacher's attention.

The pastor raised his and cooperated with the assailant, who was dead set on taking everything possible from the man of God. After searching the pastor's pockets, the thug took his wallet and a tablet.

The suspect then knocked over the collect basket before walking away for a short period. When the suspect returned to camera view, he stole a television on stage.

Barlam explained that while only one person was caught on camera, five armed men were present during the robbery. They also stole valuables from the congregants.

"The live stream was being viewed by individuals throughout South Africa and India when five armed suspects stormed the church and held up members of the congregation. The robbers made off with valuables and three vehicles," said Balram.

RUSA members recovered two of the vehicles, but a white GWM Hover with registration NT 51979 is yet to be located.

South Africans lost for words following church armed robbery

@hlubizer said:

"There are fingerprints there. He left them all over that pulpit area. The nerve. "

@zeus_883 said:

"So ,God just let his children be robbed like that, no lightning intervention, no blood of Jesus protection, nothing "

@IamBenard said:

"I pity this guy’s life. You can’t steal in the house of the Lord and get away with it like that. He is going to regret stealing in the House of the Lord ‍♂️"

@Gowjas said:

"Inequality and poverty are too much, and people are in serious survival mode. Until the socio-economic plight of the majority changes, this will be our daily experience."

@Joe_Man_Joe said:

"Criminals are just so daring in SA. Do we still have law enforcement in this country?"

Pastor shot dead and 2 congregants injured after gunmen raided a church during an all-night prayer session

Briefly News previously reported that a group of Christians who had gathered to pray in Diepsloot became armed robbery victims. The thugs attacked the congregants and killed the pastor.

According to reports, two congregants were seriously injured during the horrendous ordeal.

News24 reports that the incident happened shortly before midnight. Reports suggest that 50 Christians were gathered at their church for an all-night prayer when the armed robbers launched the attack. They reportedly got away with personal belongings such as phones and cash.

