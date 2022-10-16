A church pastor and two congregants were attacked by gunmen who raided their church in Diepsloot

The unidentified gunmen shot and killed the pastor and injured two members during the armed robbery

The police confirmed the incident revealing that murder and attempted cases have been opened

A group of Christians who had gathered to pray in Diepsloot became armed robbery victims. The thugs attacked the congregants and killed the pastor.

A pastor died, and two churchgoers suffered injuries after gunmen attacked the church. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, two congregants were seriously injured during the horrendous ordeal.

News24 reports that the incident happened shortly before midnight. Reports suggest that 50 Christians were gathered at their church for an all-night prayer when the armed robbers launched the attack. They reportedly got away with personal belongings such as phones and cash.

Three people, including the pastor, were shot during the attack. Eyewitnesses rushed them to the nearest health facility, but the pastor died upon arrival. The other two victims are said to be in stable condition.

Diepsloot police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident stating that a manhunt for the criminals had been launched. He also added that murder, attempted murder, and business robbery cases have been opened. He said:

"Three of the people who were shot, including the pastor, were taken to a local medical centre where the pastor died on arrival. The other two are in serious but stable condition."

The police also pleaded with members of the public for any information regarding the matter to report to them.

