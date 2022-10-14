Two Gauteng police officers have lost their lives after being ambushed while on the job

The cops from the Boksburg North police station were responding to a report about an unnatural death when they were gunned down

Gauteng police have initiated a chase to find the three suspects involved in the attack and bring them to justice

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

BOKSBURG - Two police officers were shot and killed in an ambush in Boksburg on Thursday evening, 13 October.

Two Boksberg officers were gunned down while responding to a complaint. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects. Image: Darren Stewart & Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

The officers were responding to a call about an unnatural death in the Boksburg North area when three unknown males attacked them.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the on-duty officers were waiting on the arrival of a mortuary van when the suspects disarmed and fatally shot them, News24 reported.

Mathe said the alleged attackers fled the scene on foot with the slain officers' service pistols and bulletproof vests. The spokesperson added that key role players in the police had been activated, and a chase is underway to apprehend the suspects and retrieve the stolen items, TimesLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South African react to the murder of the Boksburg police officers

South Africans question how ordinary citizens are supposed to feel safe when officers who protect SA are constantly targeted.

Below are some comments:

@naidoo_nelisha asked:

"Why are there no campaigns against violence when lawlessness prevails? Because it's the very criminal mindset that runs the country."

@Bloodhound1013 commented:

"Condolences to their friends, family, and fellow Officers."

@BackOnYourTL said:

"It's a war on police officials that actually want to serve the people."

@Gloriaisindebt added:

"This is the easiest country to get away with crime. Have a friend who got shot and killed by 2 armed men at his house, even with video evidence etc, nothing was done. Those criminals were out of prison after 1 year. How are we safe?"

@Abel77292576 claimed:

"Signs of a failed state"

Eastern Cape shootings: Eight people killed, two injured in separate armed incidents

In another story, Briefly News reported that Gun violence in the Eastern Cape has claimed the lives of eight people and injured two aged between 18 and 40 years old.

The victims were involved in two separate shooting incidents in Kwanobuhle on Thursday, 13 October.

The first incident occurred in Mabi street at around 11:45 am, where six unidentified men were shot multiple times. According to News 24, five victims died due to their gunshot wounds, while one was transported to the hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News