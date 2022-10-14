Two separate shooting incidents in Kwanobuhle, Eastern Cape, have resulted in the deaths of eight people

KWANOBUHLE - Gun violence in the Eastern Cape has claimed the lives of eight people and injured two aged between 18 and 40 years old.

Eight people were gunned down and two others injured to separate shooting incidents in the Easter Cape.

Source: Getty Images

The victims were involved in two separate shooting incidents in Kwanobuhle on Thursday, 13 October.

The first incident occurred in Mabi street at around 11:45 am, where six unidentified men were shot multiple times. According to News 24, five victims died due to their gunshot wounds, while one was transported to the hospital.

Three men between 32 and 40 were gunned down in the second incident on Zolanqini Street. Two victims were in a silver VW Polo when the shooting began, while the third was outside the vehicle, IOL reported.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the Polo was reported stolen in May 2022. Naidu added that the motives behind the shootings are still unknown and are currently under investigation.

Eastern Cape police are urging residents to cooperate with the police so that the criminals can be brought to justice as quickly as possible.

South Africans react to the Eastern Cape shootings

South Africans bemoaned the frequency of mass shootings in the country.

Here are some comments:

@myrtle_tertia asked:

"Mr Cele, please resign."

@KatlegoKaG claimed:

"Our Police dept is either under staffed, or they lack resources. The murder rate in this country is absolutely shocking."

Three people killed in another mass shooting in Khayelitsha, police launch 72-hour activation plan

In a related story, Briefly News reported that police activated a 72-hour action plan to find the assailants behind a deadly shooting that left three people dead and two others injured in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats on Monday, 10 October.

Shooters opened fire on a residence in Siphendule Crescent. Police Spokesperson Andre Traut said the attack's motive is unknown.

The victims were aged 24, 30 and 32. Traut said the two men who were critically wounded were both aged 30.

