Three people were shot and killed in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats on Monday, 10 October

Police have activated a 72-hour action plan to find the criminals responsible for the mass shooting

The victims were aged 24, 30 and 32, and another two were critically wounded during the attack

CAPE TOWN - Police have activated a 72-hour action plan to find the assailants behind a deadly shooting that left three people dead and two others injured in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats on Monday, 10 October.

Police are searching for the criminals who shot and killed three people. Image: Darren Stewart & Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Gunmen opened fire on a residence in Siphendule Crescent. Police Spokesperson Andre Traut said the motive for the attack is unknown, according to SABC News.

The victims were aged 24, 30 and 32. Traut said the two men who were critically wounded are both aged 30.

It is believed that the gunmen entered the residence, opened fire on the victims and fled the scene empty-handed. Police have called on the public to come forward with any information that can help with the investigation.

Five people aged between 21 and 38 were also shot and wounded in the area a few weeks ago.

Harare ward councillor Anele Gabuza told IOL that a task team should be created to tackle mass shootings in the country.

KZN mass shooting: Police search for shooters who killed 7, “Hunt down the heartless killers”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Police have condemned the latest mass shooting to rock the country and are searching for the gunmen responsible for killing seven people near a tuckshop in Marianhill, Durban. The victims were allegedly visiting a traditional healer and were shot dead.

KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC Neliswa Nkonyeni condemned the horrific incidents of violence in the country. According to the Daily Maverick, the community policing forum has been activated to intervene in the criminality in the province.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said they would “hunt down the heartless killers” that have been terrorising the country.

