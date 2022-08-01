Police are searching for the gunmen who opened fire on residents in Marianhill, Durban and killed seven people

KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC Neliswa Nkonyeni condemned the horrific incidents of violence in the country

The men gunned down at the scene were aged between 30 and 65 and were allegedly visiting a traditional healer when they were killed

DURBAN - Police have condemned the latest mass shooting to rock the country and are searching for the gunmen responsible for killing seven people near a tuckshop in Marianhill, Durban. The victims were allegedly visiting a traditional healer and were shot dead.

Police are hunting down the gunman who shot and killed seven people in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC Neliswa Nkonyeni condemned the horrific incidents of violence in the country. According to the Daily Maverick, the community policing forum has been activated to intervene in the criminality in the province.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said they would “hunt down the heartless killers” that have been terrorising the country.

He said the shooting demonstrated the concern about the high number of firearms in KwaZulu-Natal. Mkhwanazi added that the police would do everything to ensure that the killers are brought to book, EWN reported.

The men gunned down at the scene were aged between 30 and 65. The tuckshop owner and his two sons were also among those who were killed.

South Africans react to the latest mass shooting in the country:

@Nomalindiso said:

“Another tavern shooting again this weekend in KZN.”

@round_south added:

“We just want to remind the Patriots about the situation in our country. There was a shooting again last night six people were shot dead in KZN.”

@sammytlhapi commented:

“If these unrests are politically motivated to overthrow the current regime, then I will say politicians are not only corrupt but heartless.”

@audreyparklane added:

“There is a war going on. None of this is random.”

