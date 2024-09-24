Sundowns Hammer Marumo Gallants to Move Ahead of Pirates on PSL Table

Mamelodi Sundowns are back on top of the Betway Premiership table after defeating Marumo Gallants on Tuesday evening

The Brazilians dominated the game from start to finish to claim their second win in the Premier Soccer League this season

The Masandawana are hoping to defend the PSL title for the eight consecutive times this campaign

Mamelodi Sundowns have knocked Orlando Pirates off the top of the Betway Premiership table after hammering Marumo Gallants 4-1 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

Goals from Tashreeq Matthews, Iqraam Rayners, Lucas Ribeiro, and Sphelele Mkhulise gave the Brazilians a deserved win over the newly promoted side.

Second-half substitute Gabadinho Mhango scored Gallants' only goal of the game in the closing stages.

Sundowns thrash Gallants at Loftus stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns were the better side from the start of the game, but Gallants had the first chance. Phathutshedzo Nange's effort missed the target, and the match remained goalless.

Early pressure from the home side paid off in the ninth minute as Tashreeq Matthews pounced on a loose ball to give his team the lead.

Sundowns would have been two goals up in the 20th minute, but Marcello Allende skied his shot from a close range after a lovely pass from Aubrey Modiba.

The Brazilians eventually doubled their lead in the 34th minute through their summer signing Rayners. The Bafana Bafana striker hit the roof of the net after a low cross from Matthews.

The first half ended 2-0, but the scoreline increased two minutes after the restart, with Ribeiro registering his name on the scoresheet.

Mkhulise, a second-half substitute, put the game to bed after capitalising on a mistake from Gallants' goalkeeper Nicholas Mlambo in the 71st minute.

The visitors hit one back through Mhango as the game ended in a 4-1 win for the defending champions.

