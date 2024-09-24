Evidence Makgopa Shines As Orlando Pirates Thrash Polokwane City in PSL

Orlando Pirates have move top of the Betway Premiership after defeating Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday afternoon

Second-half substitute Evidence Makgopa was the star of the match after coming from the bench to score a brace

The Soweto giants now have six points out of a possible number of same outcome in the South African top division

Evidence Makgopa came from the bench to net a brace as Orlando Pirates thrashed Polokwane City 3-0 in their second game in the Betway Premiership this season.

The Bafana Bafana striker started the game from the bench but was the star man. He added two goals to Monnapule Saleng's goal to seal all three points for the Buccaneers at Orlando Stadium.

The win put Pirates on top of the Betway Premiership table with six points in two games, but they could be knocked off the position with Mamelodi Sundowns set to take on Marumo Gallants.

Evidence Makgopa nets a brace in Orlando Pirates's victory over Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Orlando Pirates thrash Polokwane City

Orlando Pirates were favourites to win the tie and didn't disappoint. They started the game positively, creating numerous chances, but Polokwane City defenders stood tall to the challenge.

The Buccaneers failed to hit the back of the net before the break, ending the first half in a goalless draw.

The pressure from the Soweto giants paid off in the 55th minute, with Saleng hitting the back of the net from a tight angle after being teed up by youngster Relebohile Mofokeng.

The match was edging towards a 1-0 win for Pirates, but second-half substitute Makgopa had other plans, as he scored two tap-ins to give the Bucs a deserved 3-0 victory over the Rise and Shine.

Pirates hope to continue their impressive form this season under Jose Riveiro when they take on Richards Bay in their next PSL game at the King Zwelithini on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

