Tashreeq Matthews, Iqraam Rayners, Lucas Ribeiro and Sphelele Mkhulise scored for Mamelodi Sundowns during a 4-1 victory over Marumo Gallants on Tuesday, 24 September 2024

The defending PSL champions produced a dominant display against Gallants to earn consecutive victories in the new campaign

Local football fans showed their admiration for Sundowns on social media, backing the team to defend their PSL title

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Defending PSL champions showed they are worthy of being South Africa's top team with a dominant display against Marumo Gallants.

The PSL champions outclassed Gallants 4-1 at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday, 24 September 2024, to take top spot in the PSL.

Defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns are enjoyig a rich vein of form. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Goals from Tashreeq Matthews, Iqraam Rayners, Lucas Ribeiro and Sphelele Mkhulise put Sundowns in a comfortable position before Gabadinho Mhango pulled a goal back.

Mamelodi Sundowns were on a different level

Sundowns celebrated their victory on their Twitter (X) profile:

Matthews and Rayners scored in the first half in a match dominated by Sundowns as Gallants was relegated to chasing shadows.

Winger Matthews pounced on a loose clearance to put the defending PSL champions ahead before Rayners extended his rich vein of form by finishing a well-executed counterattack.

Gallants were second-best throughout the match

In the second half, Sundowns continued their dominance with a goal from Riberio before Mkhulise added a fourth in the 71st minute.

Bafana Bafana skipper and Lev Yashin nominee Ronwen Williams enjoyed a quiet game before being called to save Gabadinho Mhango's tame penalty effort in the 86th minute.

Mhango made up for the penalty miss by scoring less than two minutes to give Gallants some consolation.

Fans were impressed by Sundowns

Local football fans praised Sundowns on social media as they backed the Pretoria side to once again dominate the PSL.

Prince Fx was impressed:

"Sundowns is going to win the league with zero games lost. Mark my words."

Cde Nathi laid down a challenge:

"Sundowns bring the challenge. We, as Bucs, are more than ready!"

Jseelo Jseelo celebrated the victory:

"Back on top of the table."

Gertrude Suthisi showed respect for Sundowns:

"Yoh, this team is the best in the universe."

Paul Phaho said Sundowns proved their

"We're not the champions for the seventh time in a row for nothing."

A Mamelodi Sundowns star wants to prove himself at the club

As Briefly News reported, midfielder Lesiba Nku wants to prove himself worthy of the Mamelodi Sundowns jersey.

The 28-year-old recently recovered from injury and is looking to impress new coach Manqoba Mngqithi this season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News