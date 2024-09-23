Midfielder Lesiba Nku has recovered from injury and is ready to play for new Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi

The 28-year-old star hopes to be in the squad when the PSL champions face Marumo Gallants on Tuesday, 24 September 2024, in the PSL

Local football fans backed Nku to make his return on social media, while others feel the player does not deserve to be in the Sundowns squad

After recovering from injury, Lesiba Nku is ready to play a vital role for new coach Manqoba Mngqithi this season.

The 28-year-old hopes to start his season, when Sundowns faces Marumo Gallants in the PSL match on Tuesday, 24 September 2024.

Midfielder Lesiba Nku hopes to impress new Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi. Image: nku_lesiba.

Source: Instagram

Nku is among several players looking to prove themselves to Mngqithi, while Masandawana will celebrate pocketing a bonus after qualifying for the CAF Champions League.

Lesiba Nku is ready to face Marumo Gallants

Sundowns announced their match against Gallants on their Twitter (X) profile:

Speaking to Briefly News, Nku said the side will look to beat Gallants before their headline clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 28 September 2024.

Nku said:

“They are playing well and were just unlucky not to win. We must not undermine them, and we must go with a plan to be victorious. He likes to play tiki-taka football, which we also play.”

Ahead of the match against Chiefs, Amakhosi legend Brian Baloyi backed the Soweto club to beat the defending PSL champions.

Fans are divided over Nku

Local football fans said on social media that Nku does not deserve to be a Sundowns player, while others said they are looking forward to his return.

Cornelius Tanana Monama backed the Downs:

“Let’s go for maximum points.”

Freda Modikela cannot wait for Nku’s return:

“I miss Nku, eish!”

Mduduzi Mbatha is not a fan of Nku:

“Useless player, not improving at all.”

Malaba McAndrew says Nku must impress Mngqithi:

“This one was loved by Rhulani.”

Dropz Maronza does not rate Nku:

“This one must go.”

Manqoba Mngqithi backs misfiring striker

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithhi praised striker Peter Shalulile despite his goal drought.

The Namibian striker has yet to score this season, but Mngqithi said he appreciates the player close to breaking the all-time PSL scoring record.

