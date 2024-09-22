Mngqithi Breaks Silence on Shalulile’s Goal Drought at Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns manager Manqoba Mngqithi has commented on Peter Shalulile's goalscoring drought in the early stage of this season.
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The Namibian international started Sundowns' CAF Champions League clash with Mbabane Swallows this weekend but was not part of the goalscorers as the Brazilians claimed a resounding 4-0 win.
The Premier Soccer League giants thrashed the Eswatini side 8-0 on aggregate to qualify for the group stage of the CAF club competition.
Mngqithi addresses Shalulile's goal drought
According to FARPost, Mngqithi, in an interview, addressed Shalulile's scoring issue and claimed the club needed to support him and find a solution.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The Brazilians signed Iqraams Rayners from Stellenbosch this summer. The Bafana Bafana star has already scored a goal, but their talisman is still without a goal.
"I was very impressed with Peter's effort in the game [against Mbabane Swallows], and that's why we'll always support Peter no matter what because he always gives the team everything he has," Mngqithi said.
"When he's not scoring, it's our time as the whole technical team and the whole club to support him in his endeavours to come back because he's still going to be very important for us."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.