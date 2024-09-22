Mamelodi Sundowns manager Manqoba Mngqithi has commented on Peter Shalulile's goalscoring drought in the early stage of this season.

The Namibian international started Sundowns' CAF Champions League clash with Mbabane Swallows this weekend but was not part of the goalscorers as the Brazilians claimed a resounding 4-0 win.

The Premier Soccer League giants thrashed the Eswatini side 8-0 on aggregate to qualify for the group stage of the CAF club competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi addresses Peter Shalulile's goalscoring drought at the club after their clash with Mbabane Swallaws in the CAF Champions League. Photo: Phil Magakoe.

Mngqithi addresses Shalulile's goal drought

According to FARPost, Mngqithi, in an interview, addressed Shalulile's scoring issue and claimed the club needed to support him and find a solution.

The Brazilians signed Iqraams Rayners from Stellenbosch this summer. The Bafana Bafana star has already scored a goal, but their talisman is still without a goal.

"I was very impressed with Peter's effort in the game [against Mbabane Swallows], and that's why we'll always support Peter no matter what because he always gives the team everything he has," Mngqithi said.

"When he's not scoring, it's our time as the whole technical team and the whole club to support him in his endeavours to come back because he's still going to be very important for us."

