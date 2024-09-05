Manqoba Mngqithi has replied critics who claimed he's incapable of being Mamelodi Sundowns head coach after Rulani Mokwena's departure

The South African manager took the role as Masandawana's mentor after Mokwena joined Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club

The PSL giants' boss has started his reign as the club's coach on a bad note after they were knocked out of the MTN8 competition

Manqoba Mngqithi has hit back at critics after his poor start as Mamelodi Sundowns' head coach this season.

The South African tactician took over from Rulani Mokwena, who moved to the Botola Pro League earlier this summer to join Morocco giants Wydad Athletics.

Since Mngqithi became the number one at Masandawana, the Brazilians have failed to replicate the form they showcased under Mokwena in their last two official games in the MTN8 competition.

Manqoba hits back at critics

Mngqithi came under criticism from fans on social media after Sundowns were defeated home and away by Stellenbosch FC in the semi-final of the MTN8 tournament.

The Premier Soccer League defending champions' performance in the quarter-final against Polokwane City was also not impressive. They had to depend on their opponent's own goal to qualify for the next round.

According to iDiskiTimes, Mngqithi, while speaking to reporters during the 2024/25 Betway Premiership launch, claimed he doesn't see all the criticism channelled at him by fans on social media as he's not on any of the platforms.

"I don't even have social media [accounts], so I can't answer questions about something I don't even see," he said.

The South African tactician reiterates that he's the leader of the team and tries as much as possible not to listen to the crowd and focus on his job.

"For me, one thing I know is that when you are the leader of a pack, it's always necessary to try to move your ears away from the crowd and concentrate on what you are doing because, as it is, I don't think there is any explanation for anyone to believe that I cannot coach Mamelodi Sundowns," he added.

The Masandawana boss feels it is strange for someone to claim he's incapable of coaching the PSL defending champions after working with the club for years.

"For me, I believe anyone who feels like maybe might be antagonistic, maybe might be having problems or maybe might be sent by others to say things that suit those certain people," the Sundowns boss concluded.

"But for someone to think I'm incapable of coaching Sundowns, it will be very strange."

Khanye on Mngqithi's time at Sundowns

In a related publication, Briefly News earlier reported that former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye predicted the worst for Mngqithi at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Khanye said Mngqithi, who promised more attacking play, will only be Masandawana's head coach for a bit longer.

