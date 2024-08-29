Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye criticised new Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi after their MTN8 first-leg semifinal loss to Stellenbosch FC

The PSL champions lost 1-0 to the Winelands side on Wednesday, 28 August 2024, and Khayne said Mngqithi's tactics were to blame

Local football fans were pessimistic on social media, while others backed Mngqithi to prove doubters wrong

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

After an MTN8 first-leg semifinal loss to Stellenbosch FC, former Kaizer Chiefs footballer Junior Khanye predicted the worst for Manqoba Mngqithi at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The defeat on Wednesday, 28 August 2024, raised questions about Mngqithi's start in charge of Sundowns, and Khanye believes it is the start of the end.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has been criticised by Junior Khanye. Image: MTN8/Twitter and junior_khanye13/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Before the match, Mngqithi said his side would have to be prepared, but Khanye said the fan favourite got his tactics wrong against a speedy Stellenbosch attack.

Junior Khanye criticises Manqoba Mngqithi

Watch Stellenbosch score the winning goal against Sundowns in the video below:

According to iDiski TV, Khanye said Mngqithi, who promised more attacking play, will only be Masandawana's head coach for a bit longer.

Khanye said:

"Sundowns deserved to lose today, and the coach must take the blame. He can't be the head coach for Sundowns, the team is too big for him. He is going to have a problem trying to coach this team. From the two games I've watched this season, I can see that the team's identity has changed. I don't think he's going to last, but Downs will win the league because of the players they have."

Fans are divided over Mngqithi's future

Local football fans took to social media, expressing different views about Mngqithi with some saying the coach needs time while others have called for a change.

Ntsika Dabula MAnZi is pessimistic:

"The only thing we will raise this year is our hands during corners."

Mzwakhe Prince says Sundowns will win at the end:

"Second-leg Sundowns will park the bus or low block. Sundowns will win."

Tim Mlambo says called for patience:

"It's too early to judge Sundowns."

Ayanda Mgwaba is happy to see Downs lose:

"I'm glad we are all witnessing the downfall."

Mengezi Eric Ndlovu backed Mngqithi:

"Manqoba made it clear that we are changing tactics."

Tebogo Mokoena is happy at Mamelodi Sundowns

As Briefly News reported, midfielder Teboho Mokoena said he is happy to be part of the Mamelodi Sundowns project.

Despite being linked with a move overseas, the Bafana Bafana star recently signed a five-year extension at the PSL champions.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News