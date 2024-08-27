Midfielder Teboho Mokoena said he is happy to stay at Mamelodi Sundowns after recently signing a contract extension at the club

Despite signing the five-year-extension, the Bafana Bafana star said he still has dreams of playing overseas

Local fans said on social media that Mokoena would not achieve his dream of playing overseas after he signed his new contract

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena said he still dreams of playing overseas despite recently signing a five-year extension at PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 27-year-old Masandawana star has been an integral member since joining them from SuperSport United in 2022 when he also won the PSL Player of the Season Award.

Midfidler Teboho Mokoena feels he made the right decision by signing a new contract at Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images and MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

After signing his new contract, Mokoena said he is happy at the PSL champions and looks forward to playing in the Fifa Club World Cup in June 2025.

Teboho Mokoena is happy at Mamelodi Sundowns

Mokoena speaks about his new contract in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to iDiski Times, Mokoena is happy at Sundowns, despite former coach Pitso Mosimane saying the player made a mistake.

Mokoena said:

"We still have [FIFA] Club World Cup, so we'll see again next year. For me, I'm happy to be at the club. I signed a contract [extension] because I know the club's project and wanted to be part of the project."

Fans doubt Mokeona's overseas ambitions

Local football fans said on social media that Mokoena made a mistake in signing a new contract, as they believed he would never leave the PSL champions.

Siphiwe Malema Ngubane questioned Mokeona:

"If so, signing such a lengthy binding contract was not intelligent. You don't sign a lengthy binding contract while harbouring hope of going abroad. Sundowns has tied him down for good."

Sbusiso Baggio Mbali says Mokoena will stay:

"Those dreams and ambitions will remain like that."

Tefo Douglas said Mokoena made the wrong choice:

"They just locked him up; he must look at Kekana, Onyango, and Zwane. They got old wearing a Sundowns jersey."

Job Molatudi suggested a possible destination:

"At 27, he might sign for those Eastern Europe teams."

Tshilidzi Van Tonder Mankhili said Mokoena made a mistake:

"He is crazy; Sundowns doesn't believe in selling players; after five years, he will be old and useless."

Mamelodi Sundowns players unofficially announce a new signing

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns players Teboho Mokoena and Grant Kekena unofficially announced the arrival of Iqraam Rayners at the club.

The pair shared a video of the former Stellenbosch FC at training before the PSL champions officially announced the star's arrival.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News