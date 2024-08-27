Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams could make his return to Mamelodi Sundowns after recovering from a shoulder injury

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi said the shot-stopper is back in training and could be available for the latter stages of the MTN8

Local football fans reacted on social media to wish Williams well, while they believe the PSL champions have enough options in the goalkeeping department

Shot-stopper Ronwen Williams is expected to make a speedy return for Mamelodi Sundowns after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Denis Onyango picked up a red card in Downs' MTN8 quarterfinal victory over Polokwane City, meaning Jody February will play against Stellenbosch on Wednesday, 28 August 2024.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams will be replaced by Jody February in the MTN8 semi-final. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi said Williams is recovering well from his injury and is spending time with physios before his return.

Manqoba Mngqithi provides an update on Ronwen Williams

Mngqithi speaks about Williams in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Mngqithi predicted when Williams will be back for Masandawana, while he has backed February to fill the vacancy.

Mngqithi said:

"It is just a matter of time before he comes for full training. We are hoping that probably, if God is with us, in the second round of the MTN8 semi-final."

Fans are not concerned

Local football fans took to social media, saying Sundowns has enough cover in the goalkeeping department.

Louis Nama says Sundowns can handle Williams' absence:

"Sundowns isn't lacking in the goalkeeping department; we've got talented goalkeepers. No worries."

Thulani Xhamela Krawe backs Sundnowns:

"Williams or no Williams, we gonna slaughter Stellenbosch."

Le-Roy Tär Smïllé Jr. backs February:

"Let Feb take care of cup games."

Dumza UngazondiphambanisaDumiso is happy about Williams:

"That's better."

Moeti Molelekoa admires Sundowns:

"Teamwork and consistency are key to Sundowns' success. Good luck in the future."

New Mamelodi Sundowns signing to fight for his place

