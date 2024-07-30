Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams will miss the start of the season while he recovers from a shoulder injury

A Briefly News source could not confirm the length of Williams' absence; however, they confirmed the shot-stopper had surgery on his shoulder

Local football fans wished Williams a speedy recovery on social media, while others feel Masandawana have enough cover to deal with his loss

Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams will miss the start of the season. Image: Haykel Hmima/Anadolu and AFP.

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns will begin their season without goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who is recovering from a shoulder injury.

After successful surgery, the 32-year-old will be given time to recover while Masandawana welcomes new signing Asekho Tiwani from Sekhukhune United.

Ronwen Williams is injured

Williams faces time on the sidelines, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source at Sundowns said Williams will have time to recover while the rest of the squad continues to work with the new technical team, which includes Frenchman Romain Folz.

The source said:

"Ronza has had surgery, and it went well, but he will need time to recover. The cub has other options, so there is no panic. The main concern is that he gets back to full fitness because he is an important team member."

With Williams spending time on the sidelines, Sundowns have plenty of options in the form of Jody February, Dennis Onyango and Reyaad Pieterse.

Fans are not concerned

Local football fans wished Williams a speedy recovery on social media, while others said Sundowns have enough cover in the position.

Kenny Mashimbye is worried:

"Eish, this is a big blow."

Speaker Somlomo wished Williams well:

"Speedy recovery, boy."

Taelo Masupe is not concerned:

"He will be okay."

Lundi Malongwe says Sundowns have options:

"Also, other guys deserve a chance; he will be back."

Gabriel Hamah says Sundowns will be okay:

"Let's not rush him because he must be 100% fit for the Club World Cup, CAF, and AFL. Locally, February, Onyango and Riyad can do the job well."

