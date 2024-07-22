Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the appointment of highly-rated French coach Romain Folz to their coaching staff

The Frenchman will join Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela as part of the new-look technical team at Masandawana

Local football fans welcomed Folz to Sundowns over social media and have even backed the coach for the top job at the PSL champions

Mamelodi Sundowns has announced the appointment of assistant coach Romain Folz. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns

French coach Romain Folz has joined Mamelodi Sundowns, as announced by the PSL champions on Monday, 22 July 2024.

Folz joins Sundowns after coaching across Europe and Africa, where he will serve as an assistant to expected head coach Manqoba Mngqithi and senior tactician Steve Komphela.

Romain Folz joins Mamelodi Sundowns

Watch Folz show off his skills in the video below:

According to a club statement received by Briefly News, Folz will add some European flavour to the side that announced the signing of SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes.

The statement read:

"Romain joins the 2023/24 PSL Champions from FIFA's High-Performance Department, where he worked on the development of football. Folz, who holds a UEFA Pro License, has previously worked in South Africa and across Africa in Guinea, Botswana, and Ghana."

Fans welcome Folz to Mzansi

Local football fans welcomed Folz to Masandawana on social media and backed the Frenchman to become the head coach of the PSL champions.

Dlala Provider is shocked:

"Never saw this coming."

Thato Yaone predicts big things for Folz:

"Just give him only four months, and this boy will be Sundowns' head coach."

Ramasedi Rami is a fan:

"AmaZulu owner Sandie Zungu said many good things about this young coach. Two years ago, coach Manqoba said many good things about this young coach."

Tshepo Mjoli Loid Ifb admires Sundowns:

"They are not focusing on local achievement anymore. They need a European taste of football. If you notice, they want to be considered the best locally and abroad. I just hope it works out perfectly for them."

Nilma CPT backed Folz:

"He's one of the promising coaches, unlike Rhulani, who only did well under Sundowns."

Mamelodi Sundowns search for Gaston Sirino's replacement

As Briefly News reported, PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have entered the transfer market to find a replacement for Gaston Sirino.

Young Africans star Stephane Aziz Ki, and Tanzanian star Feisal Salum Abdallah are among the names Sundowns could target to replace the Sirino.

