Manqoba Mngqithi is expected to be named as the new head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns after the departure of Rhulani Mokwena

Football agent Mike Makaab said the first team coach is busy finalising the details to become the head honcho at the club

Masandawana fans are excited to see Mngqithi get the top job after he worked his way through the ranks at the PSL champions

Mamelodi Sundowns fans have welcomed Manqoba Mngqithi as their next coach. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

According to football agent Mike Makaab, Manqoba Mngqithi is days away from being named the new head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns.

The first-team coach is expected a promotion to the top job after Masandawana made the shock decision to part ways with four-time PSL-winning tactician Rhulani Mokwena.

Manqoba Mngqithi is days away from a promotion

Mngqithi is waiting for his new contract, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Soccer Laduma, Makaab said negotiations are underway for Mngqithi's new contract, while Steve Komphela will serve as senior coach after his return to the club.

Makaab said:

"He has not signed a contract yet, but we will finalise everything this week as head coach. I am still negotiating, but it will not be a short-term contract."

Mngqithi's contract at Sundowns expired last season, but he has remained with the PSL champions while negotiations continue over his new deal.

Fans backed Mngqithi

Sundowns supporters said on social media that Mngqithi deserves to be named the club's next head coach and have backed the Masandawana stalwart to succeed.

Bothwell Ndukwana Ndlovu predicts the worst for Mngqithi:

"Next season after MTN8, he will be demoted."

TD Jacobs says Mngqithi deserves the top job:

"He has been tried and tested, and his loyalty prevailed. All the luck coach."

S'phiwe Mbocan made a suggestion:

"I wanted to see Benni on Nabi's team, but he came with his people, so Sundowns must add him."

Bhandiwe KaGebhuza MntaKabathandi already sees Mngqithi as the coach:

"He is our next coach. Real Sundowns supporters are happy. We will be happy this season."

Gen Nthabane made a prediction:

"This season, the league is going to Orlando."

Rhulani Mokwena joins Wydad Casablanca

As reported by Briefly News, former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has joined Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca.

The 37-year-old was unveiled as the new coach of the Moroccan giants after his shock departure from Masandawana.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News