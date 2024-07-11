Mabhudi Khenyeza could be the man in charge of Lamontville Golden Arrows after coach Steve Komphela left the club to rejoin Mamelodi Sundowns

The former Bafana Bafana star is an option, while Lebogang Seema, Dan Malesela and Owen da Gama have also emerged as potential targets

Fans voiced their opinions on social media while some the option of hiring Khenyeza has divided opinion

PSL side Lamontville Golden Arrows have been left with a big hole to fill as they search for a new coach ahead of next season.

The Natal side was left with a coaching vacancy after head coach Steve Komphela recently re-joined PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Lamontville Golden Arrows has a big hole to fill

Arrows have a decision to make over their new coach, according to the tweet below:

An Arrows staff member told Briefly News that the club will consider all options before replacing Komphela, who only joined the side in March 2024.

The source said:

"Of course, the club is now left with a hole to fill after Komphela left, and it is a big role that needs to be filled. A few options have been made available to the club, but the right choice needs to be made for the benefit of the club."

Arrows assistant coach Mabhudi Khanyeza could be promoted, while Lebogang Seema, Dan Malesela, and Owen da Gama are potential targets.

Fans pick their coach

Local football fans took to social media to pick who they wanted to see on the sidelines for Arrows, while the idea of Khanyeza has split opinions.

Gumede Booikie says Khenyeza must get a chance:

"Give him five games."

De Klerk made a suggestion:

"Bring in Dan Masalesa and let Mabhudi assist him; it will serve the club fair."

George Tsolele picked his favourite:

"Lehlohonolo Seema. The best coach ever."

Mories Lubisi made a wish:

"Manqoba Mnqhithi can be the best coach."

Dlàlà Khæbzîñ does not want Khenyeza:

"They can appoint anyone except Khenyeza."

