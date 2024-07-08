PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns shocked Mzansi with the announcement of Steve Komphela as their new coach ahead of next season

Veteran sports presenter Robert Marawa could not help but flash a smile when asked by Briefly News about Komphela's return to the club he coached in 2020

Masandawana fans welcomed Komphela back via social media, saying the experienced coach is the perfect man for the job

Robert Marawa kept his answer short but upbeat when asked about Steve Komphela's return as the head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns after his previous 2020 spell.

During a quick interview at the Durban July on Saturday, 6 July 2024, the veteran sports broadcaster shared his opinion about Komphela's second stint at Masandawana.

Robert Marawa speaks about Steve Komphela

During the quick interview with Briefly News, Marawa gave a short answer about Komphela's return to Masandawana after Rhulani Mokwena's shock dismissal.

Marawa smiled and said:

"I hope you understand."

In a previous interview between Marawa and Komphela, the former Lamontville Golden Arrows coach suggested the door would always be open for him at Sundowns.

Watch Komphela speak about his time first stint at Sundowns in the video below:

Masandawana welcomed Komphela back to the PSL champions via social media as they believe the veteran coach is the perfect man to replace Mokwena.

Evayo Mbeki wished Komphela luck:

"Good luck, head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, Steve Komphela."

Mqondisi Ngwenya was sad to see Komphela leave Arrows:

"Eish, he left my team."

Ramphoreng Mositsa is not a Komphjela fan:

“Useless coach.”

Louis Nama welcomed Komphela back to the club:

"He was there when we were lifting big trophies. He knows the football culture of Sundowns; he's a gentleman with a vast knowledge of African football. By the way, he's a genius. Welcome back, Jola."

Catherine Khumalo says Komphela will succeed:

"Now everyone will see that Rhulani was never a good coach. Just carried by great players."

Junior Mendieta joins Greek side Volos NFC

As reported by Briefly News, winger Junior Mendieta has left Mamelodi Sundowns to join Greek Super League side Volos NFC.

The Argentine star is the first player to leave the defending PSL champions following coach Rhulani Mokwena's departure.

