Coach Rhulani Mokwena showed his gratitude to Mamelodi Sundowns despite the club deciding to part ways with the PSL champion

The 37-year-old coach left the club recently after he failed to meet their high expectations of winning multiple titles in a single season

Fans took to social media to say they felt sorry for the coach who won four consecutive PSL titles for Masandawana

Coach Rhulani Mokwena penned an farewell message to Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: coach_rulani

Source: Twitter

Rhulani Mokwena penned an emotional farewell to the players, management, and supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns after he left the club.

Masandawana management felt Mokwena failed to meet their high expectation of winning multiple titles and dismissed the coach despite agreeing to a four-year extension last season.

Rhulani Mokwena thanked Mamelodi Sundowns

Mokwena sent a farewell to Sundowns via his Twitter profile:

In an emotionally charged statement on his Twitter profile, Mokwena, who said he had to , thanked Sundowns management, players and supporters.

Mokwena wrote:

"The clouds don't carry enough rain for me to shower you with due praise for how you conducted yourself throughout my tenure. Your incredible achievements serve as a testament to your unwavering commitment to excellence. Until we meet again, may success and blessings follow each and every one of you."

Fans backed Mokwena

Local football supporters reacted on social media to say they felt Mokwena was treated harshly by Sundowns, and they believe the coach will be successful in the future.

Almaz Sithole is proud of Mokwena:

"You did very well, chief. As a Buccaneer, I'm very proud."

Ziyanda Real Estate said Mokwena is paying the price of success:

"Rulani is a genius, and he knows it. The life of a genius is always riddled with ups and downs. He was growing rapidly as a coach and leader and becoming more influential and powerful, so it was only a matter of time before those in power positions would find his rapid rise problematic."

Callie backed Mokwena to find success:

"You'll be fine; the best is yet to come."

Philasande Sixaba congratulated Mokwena:

"Congrats on a successful tenure coach."

WHYMYCATISSAD said Mokwena was treated harshly:

"You deserve better, Mokwena."

Rhulani Mokwena is not the only coach to leave Mamelodi Sundowns

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns coaching staff members Michael Loftman and Dayle Solomon will join head coach Rhulani Mokwena through the club's exit door.

Loftman and Soloman will also leave the club, while first-team coach Manqoba Mngqithi will take over until a replacement is hired.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News