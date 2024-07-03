Two members of Rhulani Mokwena's coaching staff will join him through the exit door at PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns

Michael Loftman and Dayle Solomon, brought in by Mokwena, will also leave the club, while first-team coach Manqoba Mngqithi will be in charge during pre-season

Masandawana fans took to social media to say the club made the right decision, while others voiced concern over Mokwena's departure

Coach Rhulani Mokwena will be joined by members of his staff out the exit door at Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Ayman Aref/NurPhoto

Michael Loftman and Dayle Solomon will join Rhulani Mokwena in leaving Mamelodi Sundowns after the PSL champions' sensational announcement on Tuesday, 2 July 2024.

Despite winning four consecutive PSL titles, Sundowns decided to part ways with Mokwena after showdown talks with the club due to the failure to win more trophies.

Mamelodi Sundowns demand more titles

Mokwena will leave Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source, confirmed Mokwena's depature, while first-team coach Manqoba Mngqithi, who is yet to sign a new contract, will take over until a replacement arrives.

The source said:

"Sundowns and Mokwena set high standards for themselves, and it was decided that certain goals still needed to be met upon review. The coach and management contacted each other about possible changes, and it ended with the coach [Mokwena] leaving his post along with other technical staff members. The club, of course, wishes everybody well and will look to fill the gaps as soon as possible."

Fans are divided over Mokwena's departure

Masandawana fans took to social media, saying the PSL champions might have made a grave mistake by cutting ties with Mokwena, while others agreed with the decision.

Mafika Maleka said Mokwena must prove himself:

"Good decision. Let's see him on another team to see the real Rhulani."

Twinkle Lethula agrees with the decision:

"Yes, it's a good thing. The truth is he is not meeting what Sundowns wants, which is winning the Champions League."

Victor Luyanda Hlatshaneni wants more from the next coach:

"We need a coach that will win all trophies on offer. No excuses."

Saki Gwicana thinks Sundowsn made a mistake:

"I think it is an irrational decision that they may live to regret."

Zola Ntlangula-Gogo disagreed with the decision:

"It's a very wrong decision."

Rhulani Mokwena apologises for losing the Nedbank Cup final

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said he must take a hard look at himself after failing to add the Nedbank Cup to the PSL title last season.

Masandawana lost 2-1 to defending champions Orlando Pirates at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

