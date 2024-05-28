PSL champions hope to secure the future of first-team coach Manqoba Mngqithi in the next few days

The popular coach is expected to sign a new deal at Masandawana, while Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly shown an interest

Fans took to social media to applaud Mngqithi while they stated he must stay far away from Chiefs

First team coach Manqoba Mngithi has been a new deal waiting for him at Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Masandawana

Source: Twitter

Manqoba Mngqithi is expected to keep his position as Mamelodi Sundowns' first-team coach by signing a new contract.

The Downs coach, a popular figure at the club, is reportedly a candidate to replace Cavin Johnson as head coach of Kaizer Chiefs next season.

Manqoba Mngqithi is expected to stay at Mamelodi Sundowns

Mngqithi is close to signing a new deal at Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

According to an iDiski Times source, the club has negotiated with the coach, who is expected to sign a new deal.

The source said:

"The new deal is expected to be finalised in the coming days before the club go into the break ahead of their preparation for the upcoming 2024/25 season."

Fans back Mngqithi

Masandawana fans took to social media to show their admiration for Mngqithi and advise the coach to ignore any call from Chiefs.

Xolani Mtimkulu says Chiefs is the wrong move for Mngqithi:

"Kaizer Chiefs is in such a structural mess that any coach who goes there risks damaging his good reputation, ask Hunt."

Aphiwe Sinokwana-Mpayipheli says Mngqithi made the right choice:

"He must avoid joining KCFC by all means."

King Fish Segeri is impressed:

"Nine league titles with Downs without mentioning other cups, that's impressive."

Sultan Sultan admires Mngqithi:

"Ten years with Downs, that's a long time. Wow, congratulations, coach."

Mo Monthe is a fan:

"You are such a humble, great coach. Proud of you."

Pitso Mosimane praises Mamelodi Sundowns coaches

As Briefly News reported, decorated South African coach Pitso Mosimane praised Mamelodi Sundowns coaching duo Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi.

Mosimane said head coach Mokwena and first-team coach Mngqithi deserve all the praise as titles flood in.

