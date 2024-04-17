Mamelodi Sundowns first team coach Manqoba Mngqithi is set to sign an extended deal to stay at the club amid rumours of him joining Kaizer Chiefs

Mngqithi’s current deal expires in June 2024, and his agent says discussions are underway to extend his stay at the defending PSL champions

The first team coach is a popular figure among Sundowns, who want him to stay at the Pretoria-based club

Manqoba Mngqithi is in talks to extend his stay as Mamelodi Sundowns first team coach. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Popular Mamelodi Sundowns first team coach Manqoba Mngqithi is in talks to extend his stay at Masandawana amid rumours linking him to the top job at Kaizer Chiefs.

Mngqithi is well admired at Sundowns and has long been a target for Chiefs, who are looking for a new coach next season.

Manqoba Mngqithi is happy at Mamelodi Sundown

Mngqithi is in talks for a new deal at Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

Speaking to iDiski Times, agent Mike Makaab says he expects Mngqithi to stay at the club, who is feeling exhausted after a hectic match schedule.

Makaab said:

“I’m hoping that in a couple of weeks, a finality will happen, one way or another. I think for both parties, it is important the matter is brought to closure. He’s [happy to continue at Sundowns] very much so.”

Fans want Mngqithi to stay

Masandawana fans admire the work of Mngqithi and are confident the first-team coach will stay at the defending PSL champions.

Zweli K Mashobane Khumalo thinks Mngqithi will stay:

"This guy is going anywhere; he is comfortable at Sundowns."

Sibusiso Thabethe has no doubt:

"One of our own. No doubt he will stay at Downs."

Bonga Bhanqo thinks Chiefs might be a good move:

"He must go help Amakhosi."

Manqoba Mashaba says Mngqithi must go and prove himself:

"He must go and do it on his own again and challenge himself with a Bigger Team."

Azola Tekula says there is no place like home:

"He must stay at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he can be happy forever."

