An agent states that Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi is days away from extending his stay at the Pretoria-based club

Masandawana fans are giving their full support to Mngqithi, hoping he keeps his role amid rumours he's wanted by PSL rivals, Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi have drawn up a five-man shortlist for their open coaching position, which includes former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

Manqoba Mngqithi is a hot topic amid rumours he's on Kaizer Chiefs' radar. The Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach's supporters want him to stay on at Masandawana. Image: Getty Images

Despite reports of him taking over at PSL rivals Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns fans welcomed the news that coach Manqoba Mngqithi is expected to stay at the club, which will play in the CAF Champions League quarterfinals at the end of the month.

Kaizer Chiefs job would be a promotion for Mngqithi

Mngqithi is the current senior coach at Masandawana, serving under head coach Rhulani Mokwena. Still, according to the 52-year-old’s agent, Mike Makaab, he has no intention of taking over as head coach at Amakhosi, who face a barren season after they were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup last month.

As per reports on Soccer Laduma, the agent said:

“Yes. We at the moment are speaking to Mamelodi Sundowns. Manqoba is happy at the club. We’ve said this all along and now it just depends on us coming to an agreement with the football club to extend his contract."

Speaking to Gagasi FM, he added:

“It’s still early days as far as the negotiations are concerned, but I’m hoping that within the next seven to 14 days. So, within the next couple of weeks, we’ll have more clarity on Manqoba’s future. He’s extremely happy at the football club.”

Kaizer Chiefs' shortlist includes Brazilian mentor

In their search for a new coach, Kaizer Chiefs have drawn up a shortlist which includes Mngqithi, Pitso Mosimane and Brazilian coach Alexandre Gallo.

An additional report from Soccer Laduma, confirmed via a source that Mosimane is the preferred choice.

“You know among the five shortlisted is the Brazilian coach Mr Gallo. But he is not like the first choice. The first choice is obviously Pitso (Mosimane). They are looking at a local coach first and Mosimane is on top of the list but if for other reasons they can’t get him then Mr Gallo is the second choice. He is also on the shortlist as we speak.”

Mamelodi Sundowns fans want Mngqithi to stay

Fans took to social media to show their love for Mngqithi, giving their full support to the man who has been at the club since 2013.

Kemiso Simon knows where his loyalty lies:

"With great quality leadership... We love you, coach."

Gugu Seopela feels personal satisfaction is important:

"Stay where you are happy and appreciated, sir."

Musiiwa Oscar commented:

"I would love to see him stay, he is needed as an adult to guide Rhulani in the right direction."

Zwelihle Xaba believes Sundowns is the side of the future:

"He must stay there... If he is still ambitious. Only Sundowns has vision."

Maloya Moyo stans Mngqithi's character:

"Humility is one of the greatest aspects that drives one to a higher level of achievement in life. Keep going, Mr Manqoba."

Zaza Ngwazi is happy with the current status quo:

"I would love Mngqithi to continue at Sundowns. His role is very important."

Shalom Gagayi commented:

"As long you are happy, stay. We as Mamelodi Sundowns' family, we love you here."

Ncube Ncube commented:

"Mastermind, we are still happy to see Manqoba at Sundowns."

