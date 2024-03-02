The newly-formed MK party held a protest march on the streets of eThekwini and demanded that the city be fixed

The party also warned the African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, to stop threatening the party

South Africans held different opinions, with some opposing the party and others supporting it

The MK party warned Mbalula not to threaten them over the party name. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Photo by Tebogo Letsie/City Press/Gallo Images via Getty Images

DURBAN– The newly-formed MK Party protested on the streets of Durban in Kwazulu-Natal, demanding that service delivery be drastically improved in the country. They also demanded that Fikile Mbalula stop threatening the party for using the MK name.

MK party protests in Durban

According to SowetanLIVE, the party protested and marched to Durban's City Hall on 1 March to demand that those employed under the Expanded Public Works Programme should be employed permanently, called for the nationalisation of mines and the South African Reserve Bank and to restore water in the city.

This is because the residents in Durban North have been struggling with water. The part's youth leader, Bonginkosi Khanyile, said the MK name belongs to them and Jacob Zuma.

South Africans slam the MK

South Africans on Facebook slammed the party for the youth leader's stance.

Luvuyo Zideba asked:

"But why do you use the MK name?"

Norm Mkayo said:

"Khanyile smoked something atrong. That leader of yours is an old man who led us for nine years straight."

Khwila Ncalane added:

"Viva Mkhonto weSizwe."

Michael Maleka:

"That city was destroyed because of Msholozi. Let him fix it."

George Masango:

"Mbalula won't stop."

MK party aims for a two-thirds majority vote during elections

