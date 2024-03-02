Two members of the South African National Defence Force lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo

One of the members allegedly shot and killed the other and then turned the gun on themselves, committing suicide

South Africans were in an uproar and demanded that the soldiers be brought back home, sending condolences to the two of them

Mzansi mourned the loss of two soldiers in the DRC who died after one killed the other and himself. Images: MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images and Maskot

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO– Two members of the South African National Defence Force died in a murder-suicide case in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The incident left many in the country reeling, calling for the soldiers to return home after they were deployed to fight M23 rebels in the DRC.

2 SANDF members die in murder-suicide

According to eNCA, one of the members killed the other member by shooting them, and after shooting them, the member allegedly committed suicide. The incident happened amid the deployment by the President Cyril Ramaphosa, which many political parties vehemently opposed, including EFF president Julius Malema.

South Africans call for them to return

Netizens on Facebook wanted the soldiers to be sent back home.

Velocity Meme said:

"They must come back home. Ramaphosa won't listen to anyone."

Lesiba Thaba said:

"That's why the DA is fighting for the safety of the soldiers."

Joe Masotja Chiloane remarked:

"Bring back our beloved brothers. The fight is not theirs. Let the rebels fight for their government."

Jack Mkhacani N'wankingiri wrote:

"Bring all our deployed soldiers back home. This is embarrassing now."

Sabelo Simelane:

"In a war, there will be casualties on both ends."

4 SANDF members die after truck falls on top of them

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that four members of the SANDF died in the Northern Cape after a truck fell on top of them.

The accident occurred after the front tyre of the truck being towed exploded, and this caused the two cars to roll and crash.

Two of them were critically injured, while those in the other vehicle were all declared dead.

