The Economic Freedom Fighter’s president, Julius Malema, wants the South African National Defense Force to come back home

He believes that the army is unfit to fight the M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which have displaced thousands

South Africans took him to task for painting the military in a negative light, especially considering that he wanted to be the president

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ leader, Julius Malema, has demanded that the South African National Defense Force troops sent to the DRC be recalled. He believes the army is not even fit enough to defend a patch of cabbage, much less a country.

Malema wants SANDF troops to be recalled

According to SowetanLIVE, Malema believes that the government’s inability to maintain the army resulted in an army so weak that it could not protect a cabbage farm. He accused the ruling party, the African National Congress, of collapsing the military. He said that judging from how the soldiers carried their weapons, he could tell they were demoralised. He compared the SANDF to the rebels and said that the insurgents, who were well-equipped, would decimate the SANDF forces.

South Africans question Malema’s sentiments

Netizens on Facebook cast doubt on Malema’s words.

Gideon Moyo said:

“As you are contesting to be the president, these are the soldiers you will need to protect you, so stop criticising them because you will need them even tomorrow.”

Titus Podile added:

“Malema knows that he shall never be the president of this country. He can’t comprehend what the presidency is all about. You can’t say SANDF can’t even protect a farm when you want to be SA’s president. He can’t comprehend and grasp the obligations that come with being the president of a country.”

Fhatuwani TF Thivhombela said:

“He one loses credibility every day. This guy is a member of parliament, and he should object to this in parliament.”

Prince Habakhukhu Maila asked:

“Are you telling the world that the SANDF is weak and useless? You forgot that you want to be president?”

Ktlego Hlahsoane exclaimed:

“South Africa has one of the best militaries in the continent. Some people will always want to be relevant.”

2 SANDF soldiers killed in mortar attack in DRC

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that two soldiers were killed and three were injured while stationed in the DRC.

The South African army’s contingent base was hit with a mortar attack, and it injured three soldiers, while two died from fatal injuries.

South Africans questioned why the military was there, as some criticised the deployment.

