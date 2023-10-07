Intense wildfires in the Northern Cape have worsened and claimed lives of several South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members

The deadly flames broke out in open areas of the Northern Cape Province and spread near SANDF property

The SANDF has suffered casualties as the flames have spread across the Northern Cape, killing some of its members

A deadly wildfire broke out at the border of a mine next to the South African Army Combat Training Centre (CTC) in the Northern Cape Province. There have been reports of injuries and even more severe consequences.

Northern Cape SANDF members died in the Northern Cape fires, and more were seriously injured. Image: Gallo Images/mpruitt

Source: Getty Images

The SANDF lost its members and more due to the deadly fire. South Africans reacted to details about people who have died in the fires.

Northern Cape fires escalate

A fire broke out in the Northern Cape Veld. According to TimesLIVE, six South African National defence officers were down due to the fire.

Three other soldiers suffered second-degree burns. The authorities will release the identities of the deceased once their relatives have been notified

What caused the Northern Cape fires?

According to eNCA, the fires caused much damage to army vehicles. Authorities are yet to determine the cause and how much damage it caused.

South Africans react to the death of SANDF members

People expressed their horror over their deaths. Netizens were reminded of other deadly fires that ravaged South Africa in 2023.

Makgale Jimmy Njabulo said:

"Veld fires are dangerous."

Solly Kevin Gasela commented:

"Is there any peace in Africa lately? It's this tomorrow. It's that hayi fok."

Scotch Madima wrote:

"May their soul rest at ease. Soldiers don't die but regroup in heaven."

Tshepo Maretela added:

"Yesterday I saw it... Took it lightly."

Busi Marcia was upset:

"There is something wrong somewhere. This fire is all over the country."

Gatsheni Boyabenyathi wished the deceased well:

"May their souls rest in peace."

"This breaks my heart": SA mourning after over 70 killed in Joburg building fire

Briefly News previously reported that the Johannesburg inner city is ground zero for a devastating tragedy after a building blaze killed at least 73 people, including a one-year-old child.

The death toll is expected to rise as over 43 people are receiving emergency medical treatment for injuries sustained in the fire, SABC News reported.

The blaze ripped through a five-story building in the central business district in the early hours of Thursday morning, 31 August.

Source: Briefly News