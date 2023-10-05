Two foreign nationals were arrested by the Middleburg Flying Squad after they were caught with R3 million worth of dagga

The men, who are from Malawi and Tanzania, are believed to have been en route to Johannesburg from Eswatini

South Africans have cracked a few jokes about the dagga bust and want the police to focus on more serious crimes

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

MIDDLEBURG - The Middleburg Flying Squad members apprehended two foreign nationals transporting R3 million worth of weed.

The Middleburg Flying Squad managed to confiscate 28 bags of dagga on its way to Johannesburg. Images: SAPS website

Source: UGC

A 36-year-old Malawi national and a 34-year-old Tanzanian national are expected to appear at the Belfast Magistrate's Court when police complete their investigation, reports eNCA.

Mpumalanga police's vigilance leads to arrest

According to the SAPS website, the Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the flying squad intercepted a Toyota Hilux travelling along the N4 freeway in Wonderfontein next to Belfast at around 11am on Wednesday, 4 October.

The police spotted the suspicious-looking vehicle and stopped it on the side of the road.

The cops found 28 bags wrapped in brown sellotape. After taking a closer look inside the bags, police found dagga. It is believed the two men were travelling to Johannesburg from the Kingdom of Eswatini.

The Department of Home Affairs has been called to investigate the foreign nationals' legal status.

South Africans weigh in on the dagga bust

Deon Botha said:

"Just make it legal. So many people smoke it anyway. Make it legal, and the prices will come down and take the wind out of the smuggler's sails."

Maebela Justice said:

"The dagga will still get back the owners."

Clint Plaatjies said:

"Typical SAPS can only bust dagga "

Thé Jayde said:

"I know so many cops that smoke ganja yho. I’m sure the cops at that station are gonna have a happy day."

Hrzn Thabang said:

"Mxim typical there are tons of crack that they don't seize because they are on their payroll."

Kyle Skidmore said:

"It will be legal soon. Try going after real criminals."

R1.3 billion worth of drugs seized at Durban Harbour

Briefly News previously reported that over 378 bricks of pure cocaine were uncovered on a ship at the Durban harbour.

SARS customs officers and police officials carried out the raid on the ship where the 300 kilograms of contraband was found. The cocaine is believed to have an estimated street value of R1.3 billion, according to eNCA.

The shipment was uncovered following a week-long intelligence-driven operation. The Sars marine unit, Durban Operations, police Crime Intelligence and National Detective Services boarded the ship arriving from South America.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News