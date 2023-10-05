Three men accused of selling dagga-laced muffins to primary school pupils appeared in court and face 43 counts of attempted murder

The Soshangunve Magistrate's Court heard that the three men forced-fed some of the pupils

Parents protested outside the court and demanded that the accused not be granted bail

PRETORIA - The three men accused of selling dagga-laced muffins to primary school pupils appeared at the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 4 October.

The incident happened to Pulamadibogo primary school kids, and 90 learners had to be taken to hospital after consuming the muffins.

Learners say they were forced fed dagga-laced muffins

According to eNCA, the court heard that some of the children were force-fed the muffins by the assailants. The men are now facing 43 counts of attempted murder for their actions.

Parents gathered outside the magistrate's court and demanded that the accused not be released on bail.

The accused, Amukelani Nyulunga, 19, Ofentse Maluleka, 21, and Katlego Matlala, 29, were initially charged with 28 counts of attempted murder, but the state added 15 more charges, reports SowetanLIVE.

State prosecutor Luyanda Nkwale opposed bail, saying the accused forced pupils to buy the muffins and even threatened them with assault if they did not do as they were told.

Some pupils were told that if they bought one muffin, they would get another one free. The state prosecutor also argued that the accused should remain in jail because they would cross paths with their victims, who are young and impressionable.

South Africans weigh in on the latest developments in the dagga case

@mapule2780 said:

"These ones are a danger to society."

@gertvandermerwe1061 said:

"Very sad, but this government must take responsibility. They have made it law that you as a parent don't have the right to discipline your child and that the children have the right to open a case and have their parents arrested hope that this sad incident will make this government wake up and make sure this doesn't happen again."

@eunicesifo2820 commented:

"Oh lord Jesus Christ...these people, they are so wicked."

@juniorphiri2561 said:

"These accused are idiot kids themselves, who did something weird and stupid, how do you end their lives for this?"

@francoisndzalamamboweni5224 said:

"I think the judge should be lenient with them. At least let them serve the community for 5 years, it was only a stupid mistake."

@Mahlatse11 said:

"19-21 years old are not kids, they should know better. A minimum of 10 years would do that for them. Sad thing is, I don't think they'll be found guilty of attempted murder."

Pupil hallucinated seeing Spider-Man after eating R2 muffin laced with dagga

Briefly News previously reported that a parent of one of the 90 pupils who consumed muffins laced with dagga said she was confused when she received a text message about the incident.

Pupils from the Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshagunve, Pretoria, were rushed to medical facilities on Wednesday, 20 September, after reacting to eating the laced baked goods.

According to SowetanLIVE, one parent said she was informed about strange happenings at the school via a WhatsApp text.

