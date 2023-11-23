​​A Sibanye-Stillwater miner charged with murder, Boinehelo Lefefa, abandoned his bail application at the Westonaria Magistrates Court in the case involving the death of Alcino Macovo

Lefefa, captured on camera during the incident, allegedly committed violent acts and documented himself with the deceased

Netizens felt pity for him and believed that he was a victim of workplace bullying

Netizens felt pity for the man who allegedly killed his colleague. Images: boonchai wedmakawand and NickyLloyd

Boinehelo Lelefa appeared at the Westonaria Magistrates Court for killing his colleague, Alcino Macovo. He forewent his bail application, and his case was postponed. Netizens felt compassion for him and believed he was allegedly murdered because he was bullied.

The alleged killer abandons bail

During his brief appearance, Lefefa, accompanied by his attorney, Lwazi Mzinyathi, opted not to proceed with the bail application, a decision left without explicit reasoning. According to TimesLIVE, the incident, which reportedly involved Lefefa captured in camera footage, portrayed him committing acts of extreme violence against Macovo —actions that included stabbing, disembowelment, and an attempt to sever the victim's head.

Lefefa also documented himself alongside the deceased, taking a selfie and recording videos. He also allegedly confiscated Macovo's mobile phone during the incident, which was said to have transpired at a spaza shop. The Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority's regional spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, mentioned that the accused decided against pursuing bail.

South Africans pity him

Netizens on Facebook pitied the alleged killer and believed that he did not commit the heinous crime for nothing.

Sthembile Ntuli said:

“I listened to his side of the story, and I’m not judging. Hurt people hurt people. He needs help.”

Ace Vuyo exclaimed:

“He was tired of being bullied, and he took his life.”

Moses Lukhele exclaimed:

“Hurting people hurt people.”

Makarunya Nengwenani wrote:

“This man knows it's safer for him to stay in jail because the deceased’s family are not happy, and he doesn’t know what they’re planning.”

MJ Qhali Fusi added:

“He knows jail will be a safe place for him.”

Matshego Yza Malepe opined:

“People can hate each other so much in workplaces. One of the most toxic places is the workplace. Gossip, witchcraft, backstabbings, sabotage, lies and bullies all happen there.”

