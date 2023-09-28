The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has issued a statement addressing the 42 charges of tax evasion Sonia Mbele and her co-workers face

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg director Sonia missed her court appearance due to being sick

Sonia, as well as Yolisa Gqunta and Rebone Sesing, allegedly failed to file the company income tax from 2019 to 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has addressed the tax evasion charges faced by the former Generations star, Sonia Mbele.

The NPA released a statement on Sonia Mbele's tax evasion charges and also addressed her warrant of arrest. Image: @thee_sonia

Source: Instagram

NPA shares official statement on Real Housewives of Johannesburg tax scandal

The NPA released an official statement on Thursday, 28 September, addressing the Real Housewives (Pty) Ltd tax evasion scandal.

Three of the Real Housewives of Johannesburg directors face 42 charges of contravening the Tax Administration Act.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to the statement, Sonia Mbele, Rebone Sesing, and Yolisa Gunta:

"Failed to file their company income tax from 2019 to 2022, failed to file their Value Added Tax (VAT) returns from 2020 to 2022 and also failed to file their Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) from 2020 until 2022."

Application for warrant of arrest for Sonia Mbele

The statement by the NPA continues by stating that an application for a warrant of Sonia Mbele's arrest was made. It will be held over until the case continues in court on 5 October 2023.

She missed her court appearance after allegedly falling sick.

Read the full statement below:

Mzansi weighs in on the statement

Netizens reacted with shock and disappointment after the statement was released. This is because several celebrities have been in the same predicament.

@Tsietsi_Mohale said:

"They don't listen."

@GI_Irvin exclaimed:

"For two years, yhoo."

@Norma_efi replied:

"These celebs never learn."

@JustRefiloe_ said:

"This should be a lesson for all, when you get money, personal or business SARS should be the first thing on your mind, not that Louis V bag."

@Queenshokane added:

"People never learn from the mistakes of others."

Sonia dragged for visiting Zimbabwe

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sonia Mbele was among the celebrities who got dragged for visiting Zimbabwe.

Sonia Mbele gushed over Zimbabwe and said the country was changing for the better and that the change was massive.

But netizens were not impressed by this, so they dragged her for being uninformed and largely ignorant of Zimbabwe's political reality.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News