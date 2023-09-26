The Royal Houses of KwaZulu have allegedly taken a stand against Bomb Productions' drama series, Shaka iLembe

The House of King Dingiswayo is bidding to halt the production of the second season of the groundbreaking show, citing misrepresentation of events and lack of rights

Social media users are against the move to can the show, finding their plight selfish as they didn't take action against the Henry Cele production

Hopes to have the second season of Mzansi Magic's Shaka iLembe may be growing bleak, as the Royal House of King Dingiswayo, amongst others depicted in the story, are allegedly pursuing legal action for the misrepresentation of historic events and using their heritage without permission.

Royal Zulu families bid to stop Shaka iLembe season 2

Entertainment commentator @PhilMphela has shared a report from Isolozwe which alleges the Royal House of King Dingiswayo is taking the legal route to can the second season of the show, saying they were not consulted before using and falsely depicting their sacred history.

The report further says the affected families are the Royal Houses of Mhlongo, Zulu, Mthethwa, Nxumalo, and Mnguni, among others.

Bomb Productions had not commented by the time the story had gone to publish. Further details will be added once the company responds.

Tweeps reject the royal houses' bid to cancel Shaka iLembe season 2

Upon hearing the news, tweeps opened a discussion under Phil's post where they expressed their frustrations and concerns, wanting the second season of the show:

@Simphiweyinkos_ rejected:

"Nah we’re enjoying this one, abenze eyabo."

@yeyeye_gugu suggested:

"Why don’t they collaborate and use them as advisors? It’s a win for everyone.What will the court do for both?"

@paballo_maseko was confused:

"Misinterpretations of facts? Khante bona they were there?"

@_Hybreed_ protested:

"They allowed Henry Cele to speak English as Shaka Zulu, but this one is where they draw the line?"

@bozzie_t was amused:

"I wonder which scenes they are unhappy about?"

@aphe_2la was satisfied:

"We want season 2! This is not a documentary so not everything was gonna be accurate."

@JustOneRedRose questioned:

"Why weren’t they consulted in the first place?"

@burbsie_mo was content:

"They should relax I don't even remember what happened in the first episode, so is not like we're learning anything from this."

Dr Nandipha Magudumana denied bail

In other stories on Briefly News, disgraced aesthetics doctor Nandipha Maguduma was denied bail for her involvement in the Thabo Bester case.

Citing the wealthy doctor was a flight risk, reducing her to tears. Nandipha was previously seen praying silently on her 4 September birthday as she applied for bail.

