Following the consumption of space cookies at Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve, Gauteng, 87 affected pupils have been discharged

Three learners remain hospitalised at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital while their health is monitored

Two individuals have been arrested for selling the cookies to children for R2 each and are expected to appear in court

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

PRETORIA - Only three learners from Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve are still in hospital after eating muffins laced with dagga earlier this week.

Three young girls are still in hospital after eating space cookies. Images: Stock Photos/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Over 80 pupils sent home after eating space cookies

The Gauteng Department of Education released a statement saying 87 pupils were discharged after consuming space cookies on Wednesday, 20 September.

According to a statement seen by Briefly News, the affected pupils were admitted to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital. The discharged learners are said to be in a better condition, significantly improving their health.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department was pleased with the improvement in the learners' health, although medical practitioners are still monitoring three girls.

"Subsequently, only 3 girl learners remain in hospital, and they are still receiving the necessary medical attention to return to full health," said Chiloane.

The MEC added that they wish the girls a speedy recovery.

Two people arrested for selling muffins laced with dagga to kids

According to The Citizen, two suspects have been arrested concerning the space cookies incident and are expected to appear at the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 22 September.

SowetanLIVE earlier reported that the muffins were sold to the children for R2 each. Many of the students who ate the muffins experienced stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting. One learner hallucinated seeing Spider-Man.

Dagga-laced muffin scare at Soshanguve school prompts police investigation

Briefly News previously reported that at least 90 pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve, Pretoria, were hospitalised after eating muffins laced with dagga.

The incident happened on Wednesday, 20 September and affected learners from Grade R to Grade 7.

According to a statement by the Department of Education in Gauteng, the pupils reportedly bought what they thought to be muffins from a street vendor on the way to school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News