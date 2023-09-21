90 pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School fell ill after eating space cookies on Wednesday

The learners reportedly bought muffins laced with dagga from a street vendor on their way to school

Parents are outraged by the incident and want street vendors to stop selling outside schools

PRETORIA - At least 90 pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve, Pretoria, were hospitalised after eating muffins laced with dagga.

Parents call for action after 90 pupils were hospitalised after consuming space cookies. Images: Stock Photos/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The incident happened on Wednesday, 20 September and affected learners from Grade R to Grade 7.

Street vendor accused of lacing muffins with dagga

According to a statement by the Department of Education in Gauteng, the pupils reportedly bought what they thought to be muffins from a street vendor on the way to school.

Shortly after consuming the laced muffins, pupils complained about nausea and stomach cramps, and some started vomiting.

The teachers noticed the strange behaviour of the pupils and immediately called emergency services, and the kids were transported to the nearest medical facilities.

Police to investigate the dagga incident

The department explained that the police were called to the school to investigate the incident. Gauteng MEC for Education called on parents to be patient as investigations continue.

He added that the department finds the incident very concerning and urged learners to be more vigilant about the food they purchase.

However, the Democratic Alliance (DA) wants street vendors who sell food to pupils to be vetted by the school governing body.

Speaking to News24, DA education spokesperson Khume Ramulifho said the party would pressure the department to enforce the vetting process and ensure that kids are fed healthy and safe food.

Angry parents said street vendors should be barred from selling food to pupils and their children should only buy goods from the school.

They added that if the street vendors are not held accountable, they would just move and sell their goods at another school.

South Africans outraged by kids getting laced with dagga

Pheladi Tahoma said:

"There are kids who are chronic, and some have high allergy levels. It can cause damage to their health. Drug dealers are heartless."

Raheemah Busisiwe Dit commented:

"Some adults are laughing at this imagine if it was your child or relatives."

Gugu Kubheka said:

"How are adults laughing at this and making "high" jokes? Y'all know dagga in the bloodstream can be dangerous, in high doses, right? These are KIDS, not adults; they won't just get "high". Ni Dom and y'all are parents."

Kenneth Molefe said:

"Round up all the drug lords, or kids will perish in numbers."

King Smash commented:

"So, some people out there are feeding kids space cookies... Kanti, what's wrong with people, huh?"

Kopano Ikop Patrick Chabaemang said:

"People are cruel."

