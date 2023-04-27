Parents of school learners at Parkgate Primary School were furious after finding a teacher fed their kids pet food

This comes after the National Schools Nutrition Programme that feds millions of kids in KZN collapse

Many children who depend on the meals they get from school have gone hungry as a result

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal National Schools Nutrition Programme (NSNP) collapse has allegedly led a teacher to feed pet food to school pupils.

KZN primary school children fell ill after being fed pet food. Images: JGI/Jamie Grill & In Pictures Ltd./Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Parents angry that a teacher gave school learners pet food to eat

Children at Parkgate Primary School in Verulam, in Durban north, were taken to hospital after their teacher tried to supplement their nutrition with pet food.

According to SABC News, pupils started getting sick on Friday, 21 April, and some needed medical attention as a result.

The chairperson of the school governing body at Parkgate Primary School, Mfaniseni Ncanana, explains that the women responsible for cooking food for learners realised that they received pet food.

The teacher then took the pet food home and prepared a meal for her classroom. Parents are livid about what happened to their children and do not want the teacher near their kids because they do not trust her.

"We have told the school inspector that we don’t want that educator in our school, we don’t trust her. She should not get close to our children," said Ncanana

Collapse of the Schools Nutrition Programme leaves many kids hungry

Over two weeks ago, several schools in the province suspended classes after service providers failed to deliver fresh food to schools.

According to The Witness, 5 444 schools were affected by the collapse of the NSNP. Pacina Retail was granted the R2 billion tender to provide food to schools that fed over 2 million pupils.

The programme is meant to feed some of the poorest learners, with some learners eating their only meal of the day at school.

According to News24, the company has since pulled out from the deal. The Education MEC Mbali Frazer stated that more details about the agreement's end would be announced later.

Political parties and unions have expressed disappointment in the government's delayed response in handling the situation.

