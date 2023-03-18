A beautiful South African teacher with a banging body has been turning heads on social media

some peeps accused the stunner's dressing of being too revealing and could distract learners

Reacting to the backlash, the stunning teacher rocked a brown makhoti dress to work and fans shared mixed reactions

Social media users were not comfortable with how a stunning South African teacher dressed to work.

A stunning South African teacher reacted to backlash over her clothes. Image: @lulu.menziwaa

Source: Instagram

The KwaZulu Natal-based teacher came under fire from social media users who noted that her outfits, including brown leather pants, were too tight for work.

According to The South African, the educator, whose name is Lulu Menziwa responded to the social media backlash she received over her choice of outfits by covering up.

Per the publication, Lulu caused a stir on social media when Savanna News ranked her the country's richest teacher with a net worth of around R7 million.

Taking to her Instagram page the saucy teacher shared that she went to work rocking a makhoti dress because of the critics.

Lulu Menziwa's followers react to her stunning makhoti attire

Reacting to the post, many said they preferred the old outfits. Others noted that the makhoti dress was appropriate for work.

@the_paedsdoctorsa said:

"Babe, you're always trending by the but worry not I always got ur back."

@le.ep841 wrote:

"You look different today dear and inow you look like a real teacher ."

@drillermavelasrsa added:

"❤️❤️ u would be a great wife.....yohu senhlanhleni okphethe."

@nadia.khumalo.94 noted:

"I love you mkhaya (love from Pioneer Park) ."

@junior_bux commented:

"Maar still ma'am mina I would love to be in your class☺️."

