Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson knows how to steal attention from her followers

The popular casting director set timelines on fire when she shared a saucy picture showing her incredible curves

Fans flooded her comments section with fire emojis and flattering comments for the mother-of-one

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson recently got tongues wagging on social media.

Connie Ferguson’s eldest daughter Lesedi showed off her incredible body. Image: @sediimatsunyane.

Source: Instagram

The casting director and actress has always been unapologetic about her looks and spreading body positivity despite opening up about losing jobs in the entertainment industry because of how she looks.

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson sets Instagram on fire with her hot picture

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one showed off her impressive hourglass figure in a stunning post. Lesedi looked saucy in a colourful two-piece swimsuit. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Tropic Thunder - The Last Days of Summer ⚡️."

Lesedi Matsuntane-Ferguson's followers react to star's sizzling snaps

Social media users couldn't get enough of the star's stunning pictures. Manu lauded her for embracing her body while others asked for the secret to her flat tummy.

@kats_loluhlata said:

"Please be honest, how did u achieve your tummy ."

@kamogole098 added:

"Are you an extrovert or introvert cuz Ali Ferguson is an extrovert."

@nova_mathaps noted:

"❤️It's the confidence for me ."

@pitsoqwabe_jazzfriends commented:

"Hhhhey first dota looking awesome❤️."

@theinfluencialpoet wrote:

" sedilaka so you the reason why am feeling this hot today I see."

@dudu.hlatshwayo commented:

"Lookin fire but honestly u always do….❤️."

Lira celebrates birthday with stunning pictures, singer says she is grateful for life

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Lira is celebrating another trip around the sun and is grateful for her life. The award-winning South African singer had a rough year after suffering a minor stroke, resulting in speech loss while in Germany.

Lira has been sharing health updates with her followers, who had been worried sick about her following the unfortunate incident.

Earlier this year, the Something Inside So Strong singer shared that her speech healing was very slow and was doing everything she could to keep busy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News