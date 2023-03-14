Lira is grateful for her life and good health as she celebrates another birthday after a challenging year

The star had many South Africans concerned when she shared that she had suffered a minor stroke

Taking to her social media pages, the superstar shared stunning pictures to mark her special day

Lira is celebrating another trip around the sun and is grateful for her life.

Lira marked her 44th birthday with stunning pictures. Image: @miss_lira.

The award-winning South African singer had a rough year after suffering a minor stroke, resulting in speech loss while in Germany.

Lira gives health updates to her fans after suffering minor stroke in Germany

Lira has been sharing health updates with her followers, who had been worried sick about her following the unfortunate incident.

Earlier this year, the Something Inside So Strong singer shared that her speech healing was very slow and was doing everything she could to keep busy. She wrote:

"I haven’t posted this year. My speech healing is very slow. I’m doing the best I can to remain sane. I’m still alive and well. I wish you great health, prosperity and love!!"

Lira celebrates 44th birthday with stunning pictures

Lira will not let anything stop her from serving lewks. The singer wowed her followers when she took to her social media pages to share stunning snaps as she marked her birthday.

The award-winning singer oozed elegance in a maxi-red gown. She wrote:

"I have LIFE ❤️ May I live it to the fullest. May it be filled with wonderful opportunities. May it be happy!"

Lira gets candid about her 5-month recovery after suffering from stroke while in Germany

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lira opened up about her recovery journey after a stroke abroad. This comes five months after she began healing and regaining her speech.

Taking to Instagram, Lira expressed her gratitude for her survival. She also informed her devoted fans that she had improved her speech and writing since her last update in June, reports TshisaLIVE.

“Five months and still alive and kicking. I’m grateful for the gift of life. I’m making incredible progress and enjoying the much-needed break. One lesson I’ve learned is to slow down, smell the roses and savour each moment,” said Lira in her post.

