Mzansi talented musician Lira took to Instagram to update her devoted followers on her rick health

This comes after she suffered a stroke while out of the country, which affected her writing, singing, and speaking

South African peeps have flocked to her comments section to send her love and encouraging messages

Lira has opened up about her recovery journey after suffering a stroke while abroad. This comes five months after she began healing and regaining her speech.

Taking to Instagram, Lira expressed her gratitude for her survival. She also informed her devoted fans that she has improved her speech and writing since her last update in June, reports TshisaLIVE.

“Five months and still alive and kicking. I’m grateful for the gift of life. I’m making incredible progress and enjoying the much-needed break. One lesson I’ve learned is to slow down, smell the roses and savour each moment,” said Lira in her post.

The Instagram caption was accompanied by a video:

Netizens react with heartwarming comments to Lira's post

@shaoza78_offline said:

"So glad you're making progress, lots of love patiently waiting for your return on stage ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #letthebelight "

@miss_mooswa wrote:

"Sending you lots of love and light Sis❤️❤️"

@tumisibanda shared:

"Take your time sweetheart. Give yourself the gift of healing without pressure. There is a lot to learn through this journey. So be in every moment. Your life will be enriched by this. Sending you streams of grace. "

@vivienbruwer posted:

"Gifted with life, love, and the most incredible voice. Just keep getting well. No pressure. God is good. ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@promise_mafuya commented:

"I'm glad to hear that❤️.. Sending you tons of love, light, and healing energy❤️"

@itusings sings:

"So happy to see you mam"

According to TshisaLIVE, Lira will perform a duet with the Mzansi Youth Choir. Apparently, it's not easy for her to get back to singing. Lira explained her struggle with singing again after having a stroke, saying:

“During rehearsal of Return to Me, featuring Mzansi Youth Choir. Speech challenging but I can still sing."

Lira Gives a health update 3 months after stroke that affected her speech: “I’ve made such awesome progress”

Briefly News previously reported that Lira suffered a stroke three months ago. The singer took to her timeline to give Mzansi an update after suffering the stroke three months ago.

The stroke affected her speech, her team said at the time. She was in Germany for a performance in April when the unfortunate incident happened.

Taking to Instagram, the Feel Good hitmaker shared that she is feeling good again. The musician shared that she can now talk, read and write.

