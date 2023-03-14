A girl from Pretoria got people talking on social media with her entertaining Bacardi dance routine

The school girl was beaming with confidence as she performed in front of a group of her schoolmates

SA TikTokkers were hyped by her dance and flooded her with compliments in the comments section

A school girl busted Bacardi dance moves at the State Theatre in Pretoria. Image: @realkentofpitori012

Source: TikTok

A school girl dazzled SA with her smooth dance moves. The vibey hun was dancing in front of her schoolmates chilling outside the State Theatre in Pretoria.

Bacardi dancer shares video of her performance

The dancer @realkentofpitori012 showed off her lit performance on her TikTok page and got a lot of engagement. People loved her smooth flow as she moved to the Bacardi hit without missing a beat. The clip is close to 100 000 views and has only been online for a day.

Watch the Pretoria school girl in the TikTok video below:

South Africans review the Bacardi dancer's moves

@goldiemonroe0 said:

"I'm starting to worry seems like you all wanna do is dance. Wisdom is needed here."

@user201195946 commented:

"Where is this very clean school wow nice?"

@boitumelo_m8 posted:

"I don’t really like Barcadi but MaR5 did something on the beat."

@lindelwemokoena added:

"It's sdudla for me hiding her face from the beginning till the end so wish our children can be so consistent with school."

@lifewithsubstance00 mentioned:

"You have the most beautiful legs."

@xoxo.leago wrote:

"Not the girl in the back hiding her face as we came for her girl."

@calvinia1 asked:

"The name of the song tog?"

@user7523955048911 stated:

"It's the first time I saw your videos waqhaza shame.

