An ABSA universal branch code is essential when making transactions with this bank. A bank's code and its branch codes tell where they are located. Therefore, all transactions the bank or its branches engage in, including online and over-the-counter money transfers, cannot occur without the codes.

All banks in South Africa have a universal branch code and have assigned unique codes to their branches. Since keeping a record of all codes is challenging, bookmark this web page to quickly access it whenever you need bank services in South Africa.

South African Bank codes and ABSA universal branch codes

Universal branch codes are also known as generic branch codes. These codes redefined the country's banking system by simplifying and fastening banking services.

They also secure your money and reduce cases of wrong money transfers. The codes help one send or receive money in the right bank and branch. Here are the universal codes for all South African banks and their generic branch codes.

What is ABSA universal branch code?

The universal ABSA branch code is 632005. The bank's branches have codes that simplify all transactions, including online banking. Here are the office addresses and branch codes for ABSA.

Branch Code Address ABSA Ithala Bergville 756926 Ithala Bergville, lot 98/1 ABSA Ithala Dalton 756226 Shop no.16 Basil shopping centre, 1 Noordsberg road ABSA Ithala Gardiner street 754126 Shop 62a & b Mutual Mall ABSA Ithala Phlani valley 756826 Shop 17 Philni valley, f 1325 and 868 ABSA Ithala Pinewalk 756626 Shop no. 8 Pinewalk centre ABSA Van Der Walt Street 630827 Volkskas centre, 230 Van Der Walt Street, 16th floor, Pretoria ABSA Tom Street Potchefstroom 335538 94 Tom street, Potchefstroom ABSA Mahube 630602 Mahube multipurpose centre c/o, Tsamaya, & Maluleke Roads, Mamelodi Mkhuhlu ABSA 630240 Mkhuhlu Plaza Shop 10, Kruger Park Road, Nelspruit ABSA Mossel Bay 420014 52 Marsh St, Mossel Bay, 6500 ABSA Table Bay Mall 630793 Delphi office park, Raats drive, Tableview ABSA Middelburg Mall 630397 3a Tambo street, Middleburg ABSA Moloto 630604 Moloto Big Tree Mall Shopping Centre ABSA East London 635421 99 Oxford street ABSA Fish Hoek 334309 Town Square centre main road

Branch Code Address ABSA Polokwane 334248 70 Hans Van Rensburg street ABSA Branch code Vanderbijlpark 630237 Vesco Building Beyer street, Vanderbijlpark ABSA Bloemfontein 517734 Brandwag Sentrum Stapelberg Str, Brandwag ABSA Preller Square 630227 Preller Plein Centre, 25 Graaff-Reinete street, Dan Pienaar ABSA Secunda 334644 Main shopping centre SECUNDA, Secunda ABSA Fourways 630183 Shop g 99 Fourways mall, Fourways ABSA Kuilsriver 523810 Voortrekkersentrum, Van Riebeeckstraat 82 ABSA Branch Atteridgeville 630768 Near Super staduim, Maunda street, Atteridgeville ABSA Orkney 335038 Shakespearelaan 59 ABSA Bank The Grove 630919 Shop l68 & l69, Simon Vermooten & Lynnwood Ridge, Lynnwood Ridge Rosslyn ABSA 335845 Shop 2,3,4 Rosstax Centre, Martinus street, Rosslyn ABSA Port Edward 630588 Port Edward Mall ABSA Overport 630599 204 Boulevard Level, Overport City, Berea ABSA Goodwood 632005 Shop 29, Voortrekker Road, Goodwood St, Goodwood, 7460 Daveyton ABSA 630640 Daveyton centre shop 57, Cnr Turntun & Eisselen street, Daveyton

SA universal branch codes

If you send money to the wrong bank or ABSA branch, computers will check the recipient bank's code or the ABSA branch code universal and cancel the transaction when they notice a mismatch in details (i.e. the name of the recipient bank or ABSA branch should match the code you have provided).

If a wrong financial transaction has already occurred at ABSA, the bank's systems will use the codes to trace it and advise the client on what to do.

All banks around the globe that have codes and operate this way. Here are the universal codes of the biggest banks in South Africa.

Bank Code FNB 250655 ABSA Bank 632005 African Bank 430000 SA Post Bank 460005 Bidvest Bank 462005 Standard Bank 051001 Capitec Bank 470010 Investec 580105 Nedbank 198765 South African Bank of Athens 410506

FNB branch code

The FNB universal branch code is 250655. Banking with its branches comes with exciting experiences due to simplified and tailored banking services. These are the office addresses and branch codes of FNB:

FNB Branch Code Address FNB Algoa Bay Operations 471 - 213017 1st Floor Teixeira Building 289, Cape Road Newton FNB Alrode Alberton clsd Wef 16102004 - 250842 33 Potgieter Street, Alrode Unpaids Gold Reef Day FNB Arcadia Service Branch 104 - 250745 CNR. Beatrix & Vermeulen Sts Arcadia Gauteng FNB Ballito 1057 - 250102 Shop 5 F Ballito junction Leonara drive, Kwa-Zulu Natal FNB Exclusive Banking Suite 280174 3rd floor, First City Centre, Levinson Arcade FNB Featherbrooke village 125 - 250741 Shop 36 Featherbrooke Village Cnr Hendrik, Johannesburg, Gauteng FNB Fes White SMEs 205409 Block B Flora Office Park, Gauteng FNB First Express Parow 621 - 255755 165 Voortrekker Road, Unpaids Two Oceans Day 2 FNB First Nat Trust Pmburg 868 - 229825 37 Mccarthy Drive, Pietermaritzburg FNB First Nat. Trust Klkdorp 866 - 249838 1st floor First National Build

Nedbank branch code

Nedbank is one of the biggest banks in South Africa and has branches countrywide. Its universal branch code is 198765. Here are the office addresses and codes of Nedbank's busiest branches in the country.

Nedbank branch Code Address Nedbank Branch Code Port Elizabeth 121317 329 Cape Road Newton Park, Port Elizabeth 6045 Nedbank Business Southern Peninsula 123209 Shop LO5 CNR 135, Rivonia road & Maude Street, Sandown Nedbank Stellenbosch 119210 Lower ground, Langenhoven Student Centre, De Beer Street, Stellenbosch Nedbank Sandown 193305 8th floor, 57 Heerengracht, Foreshore Nedbank Gateway 189905 Shop f244, Gateway Theatre of Shopping No1 Palm, Boulevard Umhlanga Ridge New Town Center Nedbank Irene Village Mall 148345 Irene Village Mall, Shop 95 Cnr Nellmapius &, Pierre Van Ryneveldt Roads, Irene Nedbank East London 125421 71 Oxford Street, East London Nedbank Umzimkulu 114405 228 Courthouse Road, Umzimkulu Nedbank Booysens 198005 Shop 12 - 14, Southdale Shopping Centre, Alamein Road, Southdale Nedbank Barberton 101004 Shop 2 Ground Floor, 77 Crown Street, Barberton

Standard Bank branch code

Standard Bank is a South African bank, and its universal branch code is 051001. It has many branches worldwide because it is the best place for anyone's daily banking needs. These are the office addresses and codes of some of Standard Bank's biggest branches in South Africa:

Standard Bank branch Code Address Standard Bank Tyger Manor 050410 309 Durban Road, Ridgeworth, Cape Town, 7530, South Africa Standard Bank Claremont 025109 178-182 Main Road, Claremont 7700 Standard Bank Thibault Square 020909 CNR Lower Long and Hans Strydom street Standard Bank Kromboom 026209 Kenilworth Centre Cnr Chichester And Doncaster, Roads Kenilworth 7700 Standard Bank Blue Route 025609 Shop G20, Blue Route Shopping Mall, Cnr Vans And Tokai Roads, Cape Town Standard Bank Constantia 025309 Shop 23A Constania Courtyard Main Road, Constantia Standard Bank Kolonnade 015945 Upper-Level Kollanade Shopping Centre, Zambezi, Montana Standard Bank Sandton City 018105 Sandton City Shopping Centre CNR Rivonia, and Fith Street Standard Bank Vereeniging 014637 CNR Voortrekker and Grey Street, Vereeniging 1939 Standard Bank Summerstrand 050017 1 Pickering Street, Newton Park 6045

What is the universal branch code for ABSA bank?

The ABSA bank universal branch code is 632005. It is also good to know the universal codes of South Africa's major banks. The information comes in handy when making transactions between ABSA and other banks.

The ABSA universal branch code and all SA universal branch codes in 2022 help customers easily identify their banks and branches. Authorized bodies can also help you do a background check on a certain bank or branch and get detailed information about it if you know its code.

