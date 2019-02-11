Global site navigation

ABSA universal branch code, ABSA branch code and all SA universal branch codes 2022
Services

ABSA universal branch code, ABSA branch code and all SA universal branch codes 2022

by  Adeaga Favour Peris Walubengo

An ABSA universal branch code is essential when making transactions with this bank. A bank's code and its branch codes tell where they are located. Therefore, all transactions the bank or its branches engage in, including online and over-the-counter money transfers, cannot occur without the codes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

ABSA universal branch code
A man using an ABSA ATM. Photo: @StKyamutetera (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

All banks in South Africa have a universal branch code and have assigned unique codes to their branches. Since keeping a record of all bank and branch codes is challenging, bookmark this web page to quickly access it whenever you need bank services in South Africa.

South African Bank codes and ABSA universal branch codes

Universal branch codes are also known as generic branch codes. These codes redefined the country's banking system by simplifying and fastening banking services.

Read also

South Africans irked over photo of SA supplied petrol costing less in Botswana

They also secure your money and reduce cases of wrong money transfers. The codes help one send or receive money in the right bank and branch. Here are the universal codes for all South African banks and their generic branch codes.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

What is ABSA universal branch code?

The universal ABSA branch code is 632005. The bank's branches have codes that simplify all transactions, including online banking. Here are the office addresses and branch codes for ABSA.

BranchCode Address
ABSA Ithala Bergville756926Ithala Bergville, lot 98/1
ABSA Ithala Dalton756226Shop no.16 Basil shopping centre, 1 Noordsberg road
ABSA Ithala Gardiner street754126Shop 62a & b Mutual Mall
ABSA Ithala Phlani valley756826Shop 17 Philni valley, f 1325 and 868
ABSA Ithala Pinewalk756626Shop no. 8 Pinewalk centre
ABSA Van Der Walt Street630827Volkskas centre, 230 Van Der Walt Street, 16th floor, Pretoria
ABSA Tom Street Potchefstroom33553894 Tom street, Potchefstroom
ABSA Mahube630602Mahube multipurpose centre c/o, Tsamaya, & Maluleke Roads, Mamelodi
Mkhuhlu ABSA630240Mkhuhlu Plaza Shop 10, Kruger Park Road, Nelspruit
ABSA Mossel Bay42001452 Marsh St, Mossel Bay, 6500
ABSA Table Bay Mall630793Delphi office park, Raats drive, Tableview
ABSA Middelburg Mall6303973a Tambo street, Middleburg
ABSA Moloto630604Moloto Big Tree Mall Shopping Centre
ABSA East London63542199 Oxford street
ABSA Fish Hoek334309Town Square centre main road

Read also

Hamilton Ndlovu: age, arrested, PPE, companies, cars, profiles, net worth

BranchCode Address
ABSA Polokwane33424870 Hans Van Rensburg street
ABSA Branch code Vanderbijlpark630237Vesco Building Beyer street, Vanderbijlpark
ABSA Bloemfontein517734Brandwag Sentrum Stapelberg Str, Brandwag
ABSA Preller Square630227Preller Plein Centre, 25 Graaff-Reinete street, Dan Pienaar
ABSA Secunda334644Main shopping centre SECUNDA, Secunda
ABSA Fourways630183Shop g 99 Fourways mall, Fourways
ABSA Kuilsriver523810Voortrekkersentrum, Van Riebeeckstraat 82
ABSA Branch Atteridgeville630768Near Super staduim, Maunda street, Atteridgeville
ABSA Orkney335038Shakespearelaan 59
ABSA Bank The Grove630919Shop l68 & l69, Simon Vermooten & Lynnwood Ridge, Lynnwood Ridge
Rosslyn ABSA335845Shop 2,3,4 Rosstax Centre, Martinus street, Rosslyn
ABSA Port Edward630588Port Edward Mall
ABSA Overport630599204 Boulevard Level, Overport City, Berea
ABSA Goodwood632005Shop 29, Voortrekker Road, Goodwood St, Goodwood, 7460
Daveyton ABSA630640Daveyton centre shop 57, Cnr Turntun & Eisselen street, Daveyton

Read also

Idols season 17 contestants: age, hometown and more about the contenders

SA universal branch codes

If you send money to the wrong bank or ABSA branch, computers will check the recipient bank's code or the ABSA branch code universal and cancel the transaction when they notice a mismatch in details (i.e. the name of the recipient bank or ABSA branch should match the code you have provided).

If a wrong financial transaction has already occurred at ABSA, the bank's systems will use the codes to trace it and advise the client on what to do.

All banks around the globe that have codes and operate this way. Here are the universal codes of the biggest banks in South Africa.

BankCode
FNB250655
ABSA Bank632005
African Bank430000
SA Post Bank460005
Bidvest Bank462005
Standard Bank051001
Capitec Bank470010
Investec 580105
Nedbank 198765
South African Bank of Athens410506

FNB branch code

The FNB universal branch code is 250655. Banking with its branches comes with exciting experiences due to simplified and tailored banking services. These are the office addresses and branch codes of FNB:

Read also

Top 15 cheap universities in South Africa: fees, ranking, courses offered

FNB Branch Code Address
FNB Algoa Bay Operations 471 - 2130171st Floor Teixeira Building 289, Cape Road Newton
FNB Alrode Alberton clsd Wef16102004 - 25084233 Potgieter Street, Alrode Unpaids Gold Reef Day
FNB Arcadia Service Branch104 - 250745CNR. Beatrix & Vermeulen Sts Arcadia Gauteng
FNB Ballito 1057 - 250102Shop 5 F Ballito junction Leonara drive, Kwa-Zulu Natal
FNB Exclusive Banking Suite2801743rd floor, First City Centre, Levinson Arcade
FNB Featherbrooke village125 - 250741Shop 36 Featherbrooke Village Cnr Hendrik, Johannesburg, Gauteng
FNB Fes White SMEs205409Block B Flora Office Park, Gauteng
FNB First Express Parow 621 - 255755165 Voortrekker Road, Unpaids Two Oceans Day 2
FNB First Nat Trust Pmburg868 - 22982537 Mccarthy Drive, Pietermaritzburg
FNB First Nat. Trust Klkdorp866 - 2498381st floor First National Build

Read also

Top 10 best rugby schools in South Africa 2022 (updated list)

Nedbank branch code

Nedbank is one of the biggest banks in South Africa and has branches countrywide. Its universal branch code is 198765. Here are the office addresses and codes of Nedbank's busiest branches in the country.

Nedbank branchCodeAddress
Nedbank Branch Code Port Elizabeth121317329 Cape Road Newton Park, Port Elizabeth 6045
Nedbank Business Southern Peninsula123209Shop LO5 CNR 135, Rivonia road & Maude Street, Sandown
Nedbank Stellenbosch119210Lower ground, Langenhoven Student Centre, De Beer Street, Stellenbosch
Nedbank Sandown1933058th floor, 57 Heerengracht, Foreshore
Nedbank Gateway189905Shop f244,Gateway Theatre of Shopping No1 Palm, Boulevard Umhlanga Ridge New Town Center
Nedbank Irene Village Mall148345Irene Village Mall, Shop 95 Cnr Nellmapius &, Pierre Van Ryneveldt Roads, Irene
Nedbank East London12542171 Oxford Street, East London
Nedbank Umzimkulu114405228 Courthouse Road, Umzimkulu
Nedbank Booysens198005Shop 12 - 14, Southdale Shopping Centre, Alamein Road, Southdale
Nedbank Barberton101004Shop 2 Ground Floor, 77 Crown Street, Barberton

Read also

A-Z exhaustive list of the postal codes ranges in South Africa

Standard Bank branch code

Standard Bank is a South African bank, and its universal branch code is 051001. It has many branches worldwide because it is the best place for anyone's daily banking needs. These are the office addresses and codes of some of Standard Bank's biggest branches in South Africa:

Standard Bank branch Code Address
Standard Bank Tyger Manor050410309 Durban Road, Ridgeworth, Cape Town, 7530, South Africa
Standard Bank Claremont025109178-182 Main Road, Claremont 7700
Standard Bank Thibault Square020909CNR Lower Long and Hans Strydom street
Standard Bank Kromboom026209Kenilworth Centre Cnr Chichester And Doncaster, Roads Kenilworth 7700
Standard Bank Blue Route025609Shop G20, Blue Route Shopping Mall, Cnr Vans And Tokai Roads, Cape Town
Standard Bank Constantia025309Shop 23A Constania Courtyard Main Road, Constantia
Standard Bank Kolonnade015945Upper-Level Kollanade Shopping Centre, Zambezi, Montana
Standard Bank Sandton City018105Sandton City Shopping Centre CNR Rivonia, and Fith Street
Standard Bank Vereeniging014637CNR Voortrekker and Grey Street, Vereeniging 1939
Standard Bank Summerstrand0500171 Pickering Street, Newton Park 6045

Read also

Gareth Cliff's bio: age, relationship status, show, school, Instagram

What is the universal branch code for ABSA bank?

The ABSA bank universal branch code is 632005. It is also good to know the universal codes of South Africa's major banks. The information comes in handy when making transactions between ABSA and other banks.

The ABSA universal branch code and all SA universal branch codes in 2022 help customers easily identify their banks and branches. Authorized bodies can also help you do a background check on a certain bank or branch and get detailed information about it if you know its code.

READ ALSO: Top 10 best ways of receiving money from overseas in South Africa

Briefly.co.za also shared the ten most reliable ways of receiving money from overseas in South Africa. Gone are the days when sending money to Africa was a challenge.

You have multiple international platforms for receiving money in South Africa from your overseas employers and loved ones.

Read also

Level 1 sounds promising as SA companies get back to normal operations

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel