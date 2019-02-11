ABSA universal branch code, ABSA branch code and all SA universal branch codes 2022
An ABSA universal branch code is essential when making transactions with this bank. A bank's code and its branch codes tell where they are located. Therefore, all transactions the bank or its branches engage in, including online and over-the-counter money transfers, cannot occur without the codes.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
All banks in South Africa have a universal branch code and have assigned unique codes to their branches. Since keeping a record of all bank and branch codes is challenging, bookmark this web page to quickly access it whenever you need bank services in South Africa.
South African Bank codes and ABSA universal branch codes
Universal branch codes are also known as generic branch codes. These codes redefined the country's banking system by simplifying and fastening banking services.
They also secure your money and reduce cases of wrong money transfers. The codes help one send or receive money in the right bank and branch. Here are the universal codes for all South African banks and their generic branch codes.
PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
What is ABSA universal branch code?
The universal ABSA branch code is 632005. The bank's branches have codes that simplify all transactions, including online banking. Here are the office addresses and branch codes for ABSA.
|Branch
|Code
|Address
|ABSA Ithala Bergville
|756926
|Ithala Bergville, lot 98/1
|ABSA Ithala Dalton
|756226
|Shop no.16 Basil shopping centre, 1 Noordsberg road
|ABSA Ithala Gardiner street
|754126
|Shop 62a & b Mutual Mall
|ABSA Ithala Phlani valley
|756826
|Shop 17 Philni valley, f 1325 and 868
|ABSA Ithala Pinewalk
|756626
|Shop no. 8 Pinewalk centre
|ABSA Van Der Walt Street
|630827
|Volkskas centre, 230 Van Der Walt Street, 16th floor, Pretoria
|ABSA Tom Street Potchefstroom
|335538
|94 Tom street, Potchefstroom
|ABSA Mahube
|630602
|Mahube multipurpose centre c/o, Tsamaya, & Maluleke Roads, Mamelodi
|Mkhuhlu ABSA
|630240
|Mkhuhlu Plaza Shop 10, Kruger Park Road, Nelspruit
|ABSA Mossel Bay
|420014
|52 Marsh St, Mossel Bay, 6500
|ABSA Table Bay Mall
|630793
|Delphi office park, Raats drive, Tableview
|ABSA Middelburg Mall
|630397
|3a Tambo street, Middleburg
|ABSA Moloto
|630604
|Moloto Big Tree Mall Shopping Centre
|ABSA East London
|635421
|99 Oxford street
|ABSA Fish Hoek
|334309
|Town Square centre main road
|Branch
|Code
|Address
|ABSA Polokwane
|334248
|70 Hans Van Rensburg street
|ABSA Branch code Vanderbijlpark
|630237
|Vesco Building Beyer street, Vanderbijlpark
|ABSA Bloemfontein
|517734
|Brandwag Sentrum Stapelberg Str, Brandwag
|ABSA Preller Square
|630227
|Preller Plein Centre, 25 Graaff-Reinete street, Dan Pienaar
|ABSA Secunda
|334644
|Main shopping centre SECUNDA, Secunda
|ABSA Fourways
|630183
|Shop g 99 Fourways mall, Fourways
|ABSA Kuilsriver
|523810
|Voortrekkersentrum, Van Riebeeckstraat 82
|ABSA Branch Atteridgeville
|630768
|Near Super staduim, Maunda street, Atteridgeville
|ABSA Orkney
|335038
|Shakespearelaan 59
|ABSA Bank The Grove
|630919
|Shop l68 & l69, Simon Vermooten & Lynnwood Ridge, Lynnwood Ridge
|Rosslyn ABSA
|335845
|Shop 2,3,4 Rosstax Centre, Martinus street, Rosslyn
|ABSA Port Edward
|630588
|Port Edward Mall
|ABSA Overport
|630599
|204 Boulevard Level, Overport City, Berea
|ABSA Goodwood
|632005
|Shop 29, Voortrekker Road, Goodwood St, Goodwood, 7460
|Daveyton ABSA
|630640
|Daveyton centre shop 57, Cnr Turntun & Eisselen street, Daveyton
SA universal branch codes
If you send money to the wrong bank or ABSA branch, computers will check the recipient bank's code or the ABSA branch code universal and cancel the transaction when they notice a mismatch in details (i.e. the name of the recipient bank or ABSA branch should match the code you have provided).
If a wrong financial transaction has already occurred at ABSA, the bank's systems will use the codes to trace it and advise the client on what to do.
All banks around the globe that have codes and operate this way. Here are the universal codes of the biggest banks in South Africa.
|Bank
|Code
|FNB
|250655
|ABSA Bank
|632005
|African Bank
|430000
|SA Post Bank
|460005
|Bidvest Bank
|462005
|Standard Bank
|051001
|Capitec Bank
|470010
|Investec
|580105
|Nedbank
|198765
|South African Bank of Athens
|410506
FNB branch code
The FNB universal branch code is 250655. Banking with its branches comes with exciting experiences due to simplified and tailored banking services. These are the office addresses and branch codes of FNB:
|FNB Branch
|Code
|Address
|FNB Algoa Bay Operations
|471 - 213017
|1st Floor Teixeira Building 289, Cape Road Newton
|FNB Alrode Alberton clsd Wef
|16102004 - 250842
|33 Potgieter Street, Alrode Unpaids Gold Reef Day
|FNB Arcadia Service Branch
|104 - 250745
|CNR. Beatrix & Vermeulen Sts Arcadia Gauteng
|FNB Ballito
|1057 - 250102
|Shop 5 F Ballito junction Leonara drive, Kwa-Zulu Natal
|FNB Exclusive Banking Suite
|280174
|3rd floor, First City Centre, Levinson Arcade
|FNB Featherbrooke village
|125 - 250741
|Shop 36 Featherbrooke Village Cnr Hendrik, Johannesburg, Gauteng
|FNB Fes White SMEs
|205409
|Block B Flora Office Park, Gauteng
|FNB First Express Parow
|621 - 255755
|165 Voortrekker Road, Unpaids Two Oceans Day 2
|FNB First Nat Trust Pmburg
|868 - 229825
|37 Mccarthy Drive, Pietermaritzburg
|FNB First Nat. Trust Klkdorp
|866 - 249838
|1st floor First National Build
Nedbank branch code
Nedbank is one of the biggest banks in South Africa and has branches countrywide. Its universal branch code is 198765. Here are the office addresses and codes of Nedbank's busiest branches in the country.
|Nedbank branch
|Code
|Address
|Nedbank Branch Code Port Elizabeth
|121317
|329 Cape Road Newton Park, Port Elizabeth 6045
|Nedbank Business Southern Peninsula
|123209
|Shop LO5 CNR 135, Rivonia road & Maude Street, Sandown
|Nedbank Stellenbosch
|119210
|Lower ground, Langenhoven Student Centre, De Beer Street, Stellenbosch
|Nedbank Sandown
|193305
|8th floor, 57 Heerengracht, Foreshore
|Nedbank Gateway
|189905
|Shop f244,Gateway Theatre of Shopping No1 Palm, Boulevard Umhlanga Ridge New Town Center
|Nedbank Irene Village Mall
|148345
|Irene Village Mall, Shop 95 Cnr Nellmapius &, Pierre Van Ryneveldt Roads, Irene
|Nedbank East London
|125421
|71 Oxford Street, East London
|Nedbank Umzimkulu
|114405
|228 Courthouse Road, Umzimkulu
|Nedbank Booysens
|198005
|Shop 12 - 14, Southdale Shopping Centre, Alamein Road, Southdale
|Nedbank Barberton
|101004
|Shop 2 Ground Floor, 77 Crown Street, Barberton
Standard Bank branch code
Standard Bank is a South African bank, and its universal branch code is 051001. It has many branches worldwide because it is the best place for anyone's daily banking needs. These are the office addresses and codes of some of Standard Bank's biggest branches in South Africa:
|Standard Bank branch
|Code
|Address
|Standard Bank Tyger Manor
|050410
|309 Durban Road, Ridgeworth, Cape Town, 7530, South Africa
|Standard Bank Claremont
|025109
|178-182 Main Road, Claremont 7700
|Standard Bank Thibault Square
|020909
|CNR Lower Long and Hans Strydom street
|Standard Bank Kromboom
|026209
|Kenilworth Centre Cnr Chichester And Doncaster, Roads Kenilworth 7700
|Standard Bank Blue Route
|025609
|Shop G20, Blue Route Shopping Mall, Cnr Vans And Tokai Roads, Cape Town
|Standard Bank Constantia
|025309
|Shop 23A Constania Courtyard Main Road, Constantia
|Standard Bank Kolonnade
|015945
|Upper-Level Kollanade Shopping Centre, Zambezi, Montana
|Standard Bank Sandton City
|018105
|Sandton City Shopping Centre CNR Rivonia, and Fith Street
|Standard Bank Vereeniging
|014637
|CNR Voortrekker and Grey Street, Vereeniging 1939
|Standard Bank Summerstrand
|050017
|1 Pickering Street, Newton Park 6045
What is the universal branch code for ABSA bank?
The ABSA bank universal branch code is 632005. It is also good to know the universal codes of South Africa's major banks. The information comes in handy when making transactions between ABSA and other banks.
The ABSA universal branch code and all SA universal branch codes in 2022 help customers easily identify their banks and branches. Authorized bodies can also help you do a background check on a certain bank or branch and get detailed information about it if you know its code.
READ ALSO: Top 10 best ways of receiving money from overseas in South Africa
Briefly.co.za also shared the ten most reliable ways of receiving money from overseas in South Africa. Gone are the days when sending money to Africa was a challenge.
You have multiple international platforms for receiving money in South Africa from your overseas employers and loved ones.
PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News