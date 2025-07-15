World Rugby has made a decision regarding Springboks star player Jasper Wiese's head-butt incident that happened over the weekend

The Disciplinary Committee reduced the sanction from six to four matches, after considering mitigating factors

Boks fans are aggrieved and have expressed their dissatisfaction at the decision

Springboks' strongman, Jasper Wiese, who received a red card on Saturday after the head-butt incident against Italy, has been suspended. Wiese appeared before the Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday, the 15th of July was found to be in the wrong and banned from playing the next four matches.

He will miss the Boks' upcoming games against Georgia, Australia(twice) and New Zealand. World Rugby said that the South African has 48 hours to appeal the decision.

How did the hearing go about?

Wiese acknowledged that the foul play had taken place but did not accept that it warranted the red card.

The Committee considered the appropriate entry point for the offending and decided that the offence warranted a low-end entry point of six matches. Having considered submissions as regards mitigation, the Committee decided on a final sanction of four matches.

How did the Boks fans react to the ban?

@ChalynRugby

"4 matches is bit too harsh imo. It wasn’t a full headbutt either 🤷🏻‍♀️"

@SamGlazer

"Should be two max. It was a tap not a butt."

@Sophiaa2010

"Can this be appealed to be lesser? We want him at Eden Park. We want best players playing that match 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭"

@moi_pseudo

"Remember his previous suspension for gently dropping an Englishman (who amongst us…) was 8 weeks on account of poor record so a further escalation was on the cards."

@BeastmodeBox

"A touch harsh, 2-3 matches would've been enough."

@mjgillbee

"I would punish him further. If I was in charge I wouldn’t select him for a very long time! That’s NOT world champion behaviour. How many kids saw that? And it just reinforces the “bullying team” notion that they have of us! Four Tests is too little in my opinion"

@Letheseasbefree

"Must be one of the dumbest Rugby players in the World. In what World is a deliberate head butt legal? Absolute Tool🤦‍♂️"

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has on many occasions stated that the Boks have a huge pool of players to choose from, which means he will cast his net wider to fill Wiese’s position in the upcoming fixtures.

What did Erasmus say about the red card incident?

Even though this did not affect the Boks' performance and result, it is something that could prove problematic in the future, especially when they face highly ranked sides.

Erasmus came out in support of Wiese, stating that he is not a malicious player by nature but will wait and see what the outcome of his disciplinary hearing will be.

