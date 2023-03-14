A fire woman got a short leather skirt on and filmed one of the hottest Barcadi dance challenge videos

TikTok user @ojinere_gracey gave the people what they wanted, bringing more heat than some could handle

The comments quickly filled with people letting the beautiful lady know that she killed it

The viral TikTok Barcadi dance challenge has Mzansi shaking what their mama gave them. One woman turned up the heat by doing her dance in a tight leather mini-skirt.

One woman turned up the heat with her Barcadi dance challenge video, it was next-level lit. Image: TikTok / @ojinere_gracey

Source: TikTok

Dance challenges are the language of the people of Mzansi. South African Tiktokkers have given rise to some of the littest dance challenges on TikTok.

TikTok user @ojinere_gracey got a little black skit on and slayed the viral TikTok Barcadi dance challenge. Sis can move, and she gave the people what they asked for.

Take a look at the heat served:

Mzansi bows in the glory of the Barcadi dance challenge queen

The competition is closed; this is the winner, according to the peeps in the comments. Many people wished they could move like this, while others tried to calm their farms.

Read some of the hype:

@Abi Matte said:

“If I could do this. I'd NEVER EVER SIT DOWN ever again.”

@Rahmat❤️ said:

“This is how good I am in my head.”

@Sean Enford Mberi said:

“Then you tell me my son brother settle down when hell is on fire like this”

@NanaBa said:

“May God give me a wife like you”

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Bacardi dance has gone international, and a Nigerian woman, @ojinere_gracey participated in the viral craze. The lady performed the famous dance birthed in Pretoria like the girls from the capital city.

The Naija babe posted the video on her TikTok page, which went viral. Some people admired the lady's stunning figure as she moved her body to the vibey music. The clip lasted for 31 seconds, enough time to win over a few followers.

People said the woman nailed the challenge, and some told her video was the best version they had ever seen.

