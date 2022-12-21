Video footage of a man drinking a bottle of whiskey in one go has been doing the rounds on social media

The first clip shows him downing the beverage and the second shows him collapsed to the ground

Many entertained peeps responded with concern and dark humour directed at the gent in the post

Two videos of a man downing an entire bottle of whiskey have left South African social media users with many questions.

Peeps had a lot to say about a man who recklessly downed an entire bottle of whiskey in one go. Image: @Real_Stevemalt/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The footage shows the man gulping the alcoholic beverage until he completely finishes it. A second clip shows him suffering the consequences of his actions as he is collapsed on the ground as a friend struggles to help him up on his feet.

Alcohol poisoning is real, and we can only hope this gent recovered from his hectic binge drinking episode.

Peeps took to the comments to share their concerns and reactions to the Twitter post.

@elviz767 reacted:

"Guys, I have an ask✋ whiskey is 43% alcohol. Does that mean the whole bottle is 43% or every sip you take is 43%?"

@_Melon__Juice__ commented:

"Do people not know of alcohol poisoning???"

@Crmelpapi said:

"I don't wish this feeling on any of my enemies ."

@OtlotlengMolamu replied:

"Men really aren't afraid of looking like a loser ayy bras, what about the baddies?"

@LungaAkaSibu wrote:

"Firstly, uqeda utshwala bethu…secondly, we can't enjoy anymore and we have to attend to you because you wanted to prove what exactly? choose your friends wisely guys."

@hiltonjohani asked:

"Does he know what happened to that other guy with the Jägermeister?"

Video shows man drinking booze from the ground using his mouth

In another story, Briefly News reported that video footage of a man getting down on all four limbs to get a drink of some spilt alcohol has Mzansi netizens divided, with some amused and others appalled.

The clip was posted on the Mzansi Live Facebook page and shows what appears to be alcohol dumped on a roadside, supposedly from an overturned delivery truck.

While people are seen scattered trying to get their hands on some undamaged booze bottles, one particular man is seen making sure that no drop of spilled alcohol goes to waste. He shamelessly gets down to drink the alcohol flowing down the road with his mouth.

Source: Briefly News