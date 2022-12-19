South Africans had a hard time finding peeps when a man claimed he had his whole campus dancing with him in a video

The clip shows titus_mokou standing in the centre as he gets joined by other peeps, but the outcome was laughable

Folks across Mzansi let out chuckles and giggles once they realised what was up and made side-splitting comments about it

Mzansi peeps couldn't hold back their witty remarks and jokes when a man posted a video of himself dancing with everyone on the campus but only had 4 people by his side.

titus_mokou led everyone on but the laughing emoji on the TikTok video could've been a telltale sign that it wasn't true.

Choreographed dancing

The moves that were dished out by the peeps were well-planned and choreographed. The clip starts with Titus in the centre and is slowly joined by the groovy dancers. They all know the routine quite well and the fan favourite of the bunch was the lady in the pink jersey.

The video progresses as if someone else will join in on the fun but stops with all five of them laughing at the end. Peeps adored the tongue-in-cheek joke. See the comments below:

Nwabby said:

"So the campus has 5 people Sembi "

Daisy Tarie mentioned:

"Not me waiting for the whole campus to show up "

CHARMAINE asked:

"Ao 4 people you planned with off camera to join the video, ke whole campus?"

Mokgethoa_Priscilla commented:

"Your campus is overcrowded "

kagiso posted:

"Good to know ur campus is only 5 people "

Phetho shared:

"Each of them represents their faculty... Which makes up the whole campus."

Duedly Koena Matloa said:

"I watched this more than once This is beautiful."

lmakemal mentioned

"Not me waiting for the whole campus to appear like, I was anxiously waiting I suppose in this campus everybody knows each other "

