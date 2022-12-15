South Africans applauded a quick domestic worker because of her skill at snatching a R100 with her quick hands

TikTok user dez0123 placed the bottle with the note underneath it and couldn't even finish his instruction before it was swiped

Mzansi was as shocked as the challenger and some say that the lady knew what to do beforehand

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

South Africans couldn't believe their eyes when a domestic worker out-manoeuvred a seemingly difficult challenge by swiping a R100 note under some coins.

The fast hands left the man in disbelief, with Mzansi feeling the same way. Images: dez0123/ TikTok

Source: UGC

dez0123 want even finished giving some instructions to her before she skillfully snatched the cash under his nose. The viral TikTok clocked over 700 000 views in just a few days, with folks across Mzansi digging the entertaining content.

The dynamic duo

Desmond and Gloria (the domestic worker) have had many adventures together on TikTok with tons of antics and interesting challenges being done throughout. Some task range from changing the colour of clear water to other creative and difficult things.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Gloria and Desmond have a very wholesome relationship which makes for very joyful content. Mzansi peeps loved the clip.

See the comments below:

KamoheloVinny said:

"Women's Conference 2023 Madam Speaker "

Samuel Ramaru mentioned:

" Gloria knew about the trick before the guy arrive here in SA smile tells everything "

Banana commented:

"Bathong Gloria! She's soo quick!"

Rsa0070 posted:

"She knew how I mean look at that smile "

Lameck Gondwe shared:

"I did not even see how she took it o only saw lightning and a hundred was gone."

Éddié Jacob said:

"Ladies with money yho you can’t understand the relationship."

mustafasuleiman905 commented:

"The coins were like, hey did u see something flashly pass by? "

Otzanhos Ohije mentioned:

"The moment she saw all 100rand she already had a list of what she needed to spend it, Let's Go Gloria."

Woman shares tip to keep husbands from disappearing over weekends, SA blown away: “Add some Vicks too”

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that a woman shared her advice with women who are tired of resolving their relationship problems with communication.

In the video posted by @sexymamma74, the lady can be seen ironing chillies on top of her man's underwear to cover the fabric with fiery potency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News