Two friends were vibing to the beat of a viral amapiano song, and people loved to see how they rocked to the beat

Online users could not get enough of two guys who turn up to John Vuli Gate , which is a beloved South African song

People in the comments were raving about the guys, especially one who executed the moves perfectly

Two friends were dancing to the amapiano beat. The men charmed South Africans as they danced to one of the biggest hit songs.

The video shows two men dancing to a popular amapiano song, and South African women loved it. Image: @mathusiva96

Source: UGC

In the video, the man was blasting John Vuli Gate. The iconic song had a viral moment, and the man reminded Mzansi that they loved it.

Men in Norway dance to John Vuli Gate

TikTok creator, @mathusiva96, posted a clip where he and his friend danced together with some chill moves. Watch the video below:

South African women loved the amapiano dance moves

Mzansi loves to dance, and many people were into this man's dance routine. Women were in the comments complimenting the men while thirsting over the one who could dance.

user2950327851796 commented:

"My husband is asking me why am I listening to this song for 15 minutes now."

Sasa M Pendris commented:

"Us South African women we highly approve."

Mrs De Lange commented:

"Seriously on behalf of all south African woman mostly, the single ones, you deserve a golden medels. You're so good at this and handsome. All the boxes are ticked."

@Happy gal commented:

"The assignment is understood. The aim is not to sweat."

@connie_cornetto commented:

"@dimakatso877 @michelleoctobersa, please fix your passports. We're travelling to Oslo, Norway."

Lady squats to do 'Bhebha' challenge in little shorts, SA mad at cameraman

Briefly New reported that a Bacardi dance-inspired dance challenge is taking TikTok by storm. The Bhebha challenge had this young lady showing off her skills.

People have been going crazy over the challenge and are always eager to give reviews when others participate. The video shows the young lady's impressive dance moves, but the cameraman fumbled the bag.

Mzansi loves dance challenges, and this video was a hit, but peeps were unimpressed by how the cameraman chose to film the video. Netizens thought they missed the best part because it was too zoomed in on the lady's back.

Source: Briefly News