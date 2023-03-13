A woman went viral after doing one of the latest dance challenges on TikTok, and she brought the house down

The dance involves vigorous waist movement, and people who love watching the dance thought she was nailing it

This viral clip was still upsetting for many people who were angry at the cameraman who made a mess of the footage

A Bacardi dance-inspired dance challenge is taking TikTok by storm. The Bhebha challenge had this young lady showing off her skills.

A woman did the 'Bhebha' dance challenge, and online users couldn't get enough, but the cameraman ruined it. Image: TikTok/@barbiiestallion

Source: UGC

People have been going crazy over the challenge and are always eager to give reviews when others participate. The video shows the young lady's impressive dance moves, but the cameraman fumbled the bag.

South African lady's dance challenge ruined by bad cameraman

A video by @barbiiestallion shows the creator participating in one of the latest dance challenges. In the video of the lady moving her waist, the camera was slowly zooming in on her back.

South Africa upset by camera movement in Bhebha dance video

Mzansi loves dance challenges, and this video was a hit, but peeps were unimpressed by how the cameraman chose to film the video. Netizens thought they missed the best part because it was too zoomed in on the lady's back.

kedilatile_Nth2tang commented:

"Cameraman report to my office."

Lang stress commented:

"Think there's a difference between the bhebha and just twerking."

amahleshamase6 commented:

"But guys am I the only one waiting for Bontle Modiselle to jump on this challenge?"

Lelio_Del Fava commented:

"This challenge makes my day tbh."

Michigan commented:

"We still have a winner, nyc try."

Pheladi Kgopane

"Camera man/woman wambhora."

